Addiction | The salesman tried to deny, the boy played the slot machine one more time – Hell began, leading to deep debts and lies

From his teenage years, Jerry Voutilainen drifted into a spiral that took up all his free time and affected his health.

Jerry Voutilainen, 28, was in a spiral of gambling addiction for years. It was only the friend’s comforting words that helped him reveal the oppressive secret.

Voutilainen was of middle school age. He had dug out six euros from his parents’ piggy bank. After school, he had used them to buy chocolate and an energy drink. There were two euros left. The cycle of years began with the coin.