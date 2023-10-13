The National Rehabilitation Center emphasized that the mental health of individuals is no less important than the health of the body, calling on individuals to take care of themselves and take the initiative to seek counseling when needed, and not to resort to psychotropic substances to treat psychological problems.

The center warned that some people believe that smoking, consuming alcoholic beverages, or taking psychotropic substances may help them get rid of psychological problems, such as depression, tension, and psychological pressure, but in reality, these substances do not contribute to solving these problems, and may even increase psychological problems. It may lead to addiction. He stressed that it is wrong to treat psychological problems on our own using psychiatric drugs without consulting a specialist doctor, indicating that the ideal solution is to consult a specialist psychiatrist to diagnose the problem and take the necessary treatment.

As part of its awareness efforts on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, the Center stressed that it is necessary to adhere to the psychiatrist’s instructions and the specific dosage for psychiatric drugs, because some types of psychiatric drugs lead to serious health complications such as addiction if they are misused.

The center emphasized that an individual’s interest in his mental health helps him strengthen his ability to face all kinds of challenges in life, and consultation can be requested by contacting the National Rehabilitation Center on the number “8002252.” He explained that according to the definition of the World Health Organization, psychotropic substances are any substance that affects mental processes such as perception and emotion, and are classified into three main categories: stimulants, inhibitors or narcotics, and hallucinogens.

As for controlled medical drugs, they are drugs used for medical purposes in specific doses and monitored under medical supervision, but if they are misused, they cause mental effects and lead to addiction and serious health complications. He pointed out that taking these drugs without a prescription or for purposes other than treatment is considered a punishable crime. the law. He stated that the most important types of drugs are analgesics, narcotics (morphine, codeine), tranquilizers, psychotropic drugs, neurological drugs, and stimulant drugs.

The National Rehabilitation Center emphasized that addiction to controlled medical drugs should be treated in specialized centers and under the supervision of a doctor, because of the serious withdrawal symptoms they cause. The patient must also undergo an integrated treatment program, follow the doctor’s instructions, and support family and friends until he recovers and begins to heal and return to his normal life. .