Dubai (Union)

Brigadier General Eid Muhammad Thani Hareb, Director of the General Department for Drug Control in Dubai Police, confirmed that the scientific methodology pursued by the International Hemaya Center through the establishment of many student events, meetings and practical workshops, came as a result of extensive studies and experiences that indicated that companions of bad, leisure time and love of experience come at the forefront The reasons that lead young people to addiction of all kinds and forms, so we strive to create new, modern programs that keep pace with the contemporary reality in which the young person lives, to influence the ideology of his thinking positively, and we can build an impenetrable dam in front of everything that would destroy his present and future.

This came in the speech of Brigadier General Eid Hareb, which he delivered at the end of the Spring Student Forum 2021, which was organized by the Dubai Student Council of the Hemaya International Center in the General Directorate for Drug Control in Dubai Police, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, through the visual broadcast technology, for a week Full.

He added that Dubai Police confirms its proactiveness in employing technology and artificial intelligence by transforming the Spring Student Forum 2021 from the usual traditional form to what resembles one of the most important and prominent integrated platforms that attract students of different ages, groups and nationalities, through visual transmission technology, pointing out that the course programs have met with interaction Of the students, thanking the Ministry of Education as a strategic partner of Dubai Police.

For his part, Colonel Abdullah Hassan Matar Al-Khayyat, Director of the International Hemaya Center, said that he is proud of the large student participation and the different cultural diversity, noting that the number of students registered in the forum reached 753 students, representing more than 29 nationalities residing in the UAE.