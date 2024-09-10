Addiction | Heidi is a working middle-class person who has used Subutex for years – there are many of us in working life, she says

Thirty-year-old Heidi has a middle-class exterior, but underneath the surface she is trying to get rid of opioid addiction. It’s easier said than done.

Tace these would be, Heidi says and digs out a square hand mirror, a turquoise whistle and three empty Subutex medicine packages from his Marimekko backpack onto the table.

The accessories are the holy trinity that has made Heidi’s life an opioid-fueled squirrel’s wheel for years. Numerous times he has crushed a Subutex pill, sprinkled the crumbs in a line on the mirror and sucked them up his nose with a straw.