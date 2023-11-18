Addiction..but

When we hear the word addiction, our thoughts immediately go, and issues and images of addiction to drugs, psychotropic substances, and other negative behaviors that are associated with certain individuals come to our minds, from which the competent authorities work to rid them of and rehabilitate them in cooperation with their families so that they become useful and useful elements for themselves, their families, and their society. But we are talking about a new addiction that has invaded our homes and robbed us and our children of that beautiful spirit that prevailed in families before the emergence of this type of addiction. We mean addiction to smart phones and social networking sites, especially among young people, as well as large segments of parents.

A few days ago, the United States witnessed more than 140 school districts and more than 30 public prosecutors filing lawsuits against social media companies. It also witnessed the rejection of a judge in a US federal court, “attempts by major social media companies to drop nationwide lawsuits accusing them of By seducing millions of children in violation of the law, and then addicting them to their platforms, which harms their mental health.”

“US Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in the Oakland Court in California issued the ruling against Alphabet, which runs Google and YouTube, the Meta platforms, which runs Facebook and Instagram, Betty Dans, which operates the TikTok application, and “Petit Dans,” which operates the TikTok application. Snap, which operates the Snapchat application

“The ruling includes hundreds of lawsuits filed on behalf of children whose physical, mental, and emotional health were said to have been negatively affected by the use of social media, and that they suffered from anxiety, depression, and sometimes the tendency to commit suicide.”

Judge Rogers rejected – according to the news reported by news agencies – “arguments stating that the defendants enjoy judicial immunity under the First Amendment to the US Constitution, and a provision in the Federal Communications Decency Act that protects Internet companies from third-party actions. She rejected some allegations that the defendant’s platforms They contained design defects.” “The lawsuits also seek to obtain undisclosed damages and stop the defendants’ alleged illegal practices.”

In our society, families and schools suffer from the effects of these means and websites on students and children, and they try to limit them or rationalize their use, but the results are not as expected. We salute here the great efforts made by the Ministry of the Interior and various concerned parties and departments to secure the use of the Internet, especially since the United Nations has designated a day for the Safer Internet, which is February 8th annually, but these efforts focus on protection from “hackers” and data theft, while website addiction is more dangerous. And bigger.