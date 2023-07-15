In an emotional interview with former Manchester United player Gary Neville, English footballer Dele Alli (27) opened up about his traumatic childhood and his addiction to sleeping pills. The attacking midfielder was predicted to have a golden career following his meteoric breakthrough at Tottenham Hotspur in 2015, but has been out of the top flight for several years now.

#Addiction #abuse #skyhigh #expectations #Dele #Alli #candid #problems