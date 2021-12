TV judge Dan Karaty (45) needed a comment from his 10-year-old daughter to seek help for his alcohol addiction after 25 years. The American choreographer reached the bottom of his problem when, after a night of heavy drinking, the girl told him that her daddy wasn’t looking so well. “I went to my wife and said: I can’t do this alone.”

