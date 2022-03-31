Mexico City.- Voice messages are here to stay on WhatsApp and the instant messaging app records more than 7 billion interactions of this type daily, according to Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, now known as Meta.

“Every day, people on WhatsApp send 7 billion voice messages. So we’ve added some new features including playback outside of chat, the ability to pause recording, and draft preview to make sending and listening to your messages easier than ever. easier. I hope you enjoy them,” Zuckerberg explained.

New features include out-of-chat playback, which lets you play voice messages outside of conversations to make other tasks easier, like reading or replying to other messages.

There is also the tool to pause or resume recordings, so that users do not have to start from scratch if a message is interrupted due to lack of creativity.

In addition, the wave display will be activated, which shows a graphical representation of the sound of the voice message to help broadcasters follow the recordings.

With draft preview, it will be possible to listen to voice messages before they are sent, and messages can be played back in parts with Play Reminder, which resumes the audio file at the point where the user stopped listening to it.

Finally, fast playback will be enabled on forwarded messages, to speed up the speed to 1.5x or 2x, just like regular messages.

According to WhatsApp, voice messages make it easier for people to have expressive conversations, by showing emotion or enthusiasm in a more natural way, through the voice.

While the voice message player came to iOS a month ago, the tool has started to be rolled out through the beta version for Android. It has not yet been confirmed when the player will be activated in the official version of this operating system.