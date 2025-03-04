Everything that Minister Urtasun has said in the long year he has in culture is limited to an “seems important.” It was in March last year. «I think we need a new heritage law. I think we have to do it ». And … Time passes. While the minister decided, the PP approved with mostly in the Senate a proposal to harden the punishments against attacks such as Ecologists, but the initiative came to Congress and was fallow. Now it is to add who wants to take the lead. In his own way, yes. The Urtasun party has registered a non -law proposition (NLP) in the lower house with the idea of ​​claiming more transparency to the Church in the management of publicly owned assets that manage ecclesiastical entities. After assembling the mess with decolonization and bulls, it now touches the Church.

In the initiative presented, Sumar ensures that the “majority” of the 3,161 Assets of Cultural Interest (BIC) in the hands of the Church “They have been privatized by virtue of the controversial mechanism of diocesan immatriculations.” The formation of Urtasun criticizes that the direct management of these protected monuments by the Church “raises serious distortions and anomalies that the current legal framework does not resolve properly or simply ignore.” The leftist party urges the Government to present a new Heritage Law with “mechanisms that allow greater transparency and co -responsibility in heritage management, especially with respect to publicly owned assets and those managed by private or ecclesiastical entities.” They should primar “scientific criteria, general interest and the use and enjoyment of our cultural heritage throughout citizens against particular interests.”

The parliamentary group thus clears the way to the minister in case he finally chooses to address the reform of a law dating from 1985 and has become obsolete. In this diagnosis, matches as disparate as adding and Popular Party coincide. The party whose spokesperson occupies Urtasun believes that the regulations «need to be updated to address the challenges of the 20th century [sic]». The conservatives, in another proposal registered last week in Congress, speak of the need to incorporate new protective figures, the digitalization of heritage and new forms of promotion and dissemination. They want Congress to begin processing the law promoted in the Senate to harden punishments in the face of possible attacks on historical heritage and that the Government modernizes and refuses current legislation, in collaboration with the Autonomous Communities, the municipalities and other public and private institutions of the sector.

The reform of the Heritage Law is one of the folders that all ministers are on the table when they occupy their office in the Plaza del Rey. Most choose to save it in a drawer. The last one who tried to reform her was Uribes. Your secretary general, Javier García Fernándezhe designed a law that converted to the sets declared Cultural Heritage of Humanity into a new category, a kind of ‘super-bic’. The text granted the State more weight in the management of these assets, a competence that corresponds to the autonomous communities with current legislation. Uribes launched this law without prior notice and the autonomies rebelled against the ministry’s right eagerness. When Iceta relieved Uribes, one of his first decisions was to withdraw the draft law because he was born dead. “If a heritage law is not accepted by all administrations, it is a dead law,” he said.

Three and a half years later, add recalls that this bill also contemplated the “express prohibition of privatizing monuments in the hands of the Catholic Church.” What Uribes stated is that these assets could not be alienated except that the public administration was made with them. The Episcopal Conference reacted asking for a counterpart: that these assets could not be seized either and that governments promised to collaborate in the maintenance of the goods. Now adding wants to impose new obligations for “transparency and co -responsibility” to the Church. The two NLP, those presented by PP and add, will have to be debated in the Culture Commission, and in no way obliges Urtasun to act in one sense or another, but from now on the ball is on its roof, especially because it is their own party who asks that he legislates “a situation of vulnerability.”

That the minister get the law forward is another song. The Law of the Copyright Office, of a technical nature and a priori problematic, has been summoned for four months without the presentation and the “urgent” law of cinema that the minister promised to approve continues to accumulate delays in Congress.