Add says that increasing defense spending “does not guarantee” European autonomy after the meeting with Sánchez

The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, have exchanged on Tuesday their positions around the Spanish defense policy at a crucial moment for the European Union, which debates its security strategy for the coming years. After a meeting in La Moncloa that “has gone well” as the two parties have transferred, Sumar has raised in a statement somewhat ambiguous that the increase in spending in defense of each country individually will not contribute to the strategic autonomy of the European Union that demands so much the coalition.

Sanchez intends to reach 2% of defense expenditure before 2029

“It is necessary to move towards a model of autonomous, defensive and deterrence European security, which bets on multilateralism and the defense of peace and security in the framework of the United Nations,” said Diaz’s coalition after the meeting between both leaders. But he added: “The increase in spending in defense of member states individually does not guarantee the overcoming of coordination problems and lack of interoperability of the armed forces of the different EU countries.” “It does not guarantee greater strategic autonomy, or higher shared security installments,” said add.

Yolanda Díaz has come to the meeting with Sánchez after agreeing with the partners of the plurinational coalition a common position. Several games that are part of that space have strongly criticized any rise in military spending in recent days and maintain historical antibelicist positions, such as the United Left. Although the vice president has tried to measure language in her public statements so as not to open a crisis within the Executive, the statement of this Tuesday explicit the position of the group against an increase in the parties for military purposes, at least individualized by countries.

The government faces this debate despite the fact that the European Union has not yet specified the formulas so that its states extend its defense budgets. Under that argument, the PSOE has tried to calm its partner in the last hours.

The Executive spokeswoman, Pilar Alegría, has stressed before the meeting that the decisions adopted from now on must occur within the framework of a “joint debate” within European institutions and has described as “absolutely premature” open a public discussion, for example, on the sending of troops. “We must go step by step because they are complex issues to which they can hardly be responded or solution at a time when they are still being discussed,” he said at the press conference after the Council of Ministers.

“The expense commitments in defense will not reduce social spending, which will continue to be a key policy for this government,” said spokesman, Pilar Alegría at a press conference.

PSOE and Sumar try to agree on a defense policy in the face of the resistances of their partners to increase spending



“Ensuring European security today to put social cohesion and the fight against climate change in the center of our policies. There will be no European security if we do not face the fight against precariousness and endemic poverty that exists in the continent ”, has argued to add in the statement sent after the meeting. “The construction of the autonomy and sovereignty of Europe is not only compatible with continuing to expand social protection and the welfare state. It is that it depends on it, ”he added.