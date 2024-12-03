Add peas: why include this protein-rich legume in your dishes

We can find them in countless recipes: cream of peas, sautéed quinoa, chicken and peas, pea soup, Russian salad or garden-fried beef. Peas, although their green color can make us confuse them with a vegetable, actually belong to the legume family, just like chickpeas or white beans.

It should be said, however, that fresh and seasonal peas have a nutritional profile more similar to that of vegetables than to legumes, among other things because their protein proportion is lower than that of other legumes. What other nutritional particularities make peas so interesting?

Nutritional properties of peas, the legume disguised as a vegetable

Peas are a very nutritious food. a single serving of peas contains proteins, fiber, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Therefore, routinely incorporating them into our daily diet will help us, as we will see later, to improve digestion, weight control, heart health and blood sugar regulation. What else do peas give us?

According to the Spanish Nutrition Federation (FEN), an average serving of peas has almost as much protein as a whole egg (although it is of lower quality). A single cup of peas is estimated to contain about 8.5 grams of protein, which the body uses to build and repair muscle, bones, skin and cartilage. Although we must keep in mind that, although they have protein, they are not a complete source on their own.

Peas contain a lot of fiber, especially in the skin, which helps promote the growth of good bacteria in the intestines, reducing the risk of gastrointestinal problems.

Significant amount of water

Almost 80% of its composition is water, one of the highest figures compared to other legumes. This makes its caloric intake moderate, despite being a legume, which remains at 62 kilocalories per 100 grams of product.

Minerals such as phosphorus and potassium

carbohydrates

Its contribution is about 56 grams per 100, a figure slightly higher than that provided by other vegetables, but lower than that included in bread or pasta.

The presence of vitamins such as thiamine, niacin, folates and vitamin C stands out

It is estimated that the consumption of a serving of peas covers 38% and 23% of thiamine and niacin intakes, although, in the latter case, the FEN warns that a considerable part can be lost during the cooking process.

It is also important to highlight the contribution of peas to amino acids such as leucine, lysine, arginine or alanine.

Small, green and tasty: why peas are good

We have already seen what the little peas hide. But no less effective for small ones. Due to its important contribution of fiber, both insoluble and soluble, the consumption of peas can help us improve intestinal health.

Bacteria in the large intestine ferment soluble fiber, which produces compounds called short-chain fatty acids, which benefit intestinal health and regulate intestinal inflammation. Insoluble fiber, for its part, has a laxative effect and helps increase the water content of the stool, which helps us in the case of constipation.





Also the presence of fiber in peas helps us protect heart health. Some studies have shown that it helps reduce risk factors for cardiovascular diseases, such as high blood pressure. According to a review article of the Spanish Society of Dietetics and Food Sciences (SEDCA), a higher intake of dietary fiber was associated with a significant reduction in total and LDL cholesterol levels and blood pressure.

Other investigation conducted on 26 studies, concludes that people with the highest consumption of legumes, such as peas, are 6% less likely to develop heart disease and 10% less likely to develop coronary heart disease compared to people with a lower consumption of legumes.

Due to their contribution in carotenoid pigments, lutein and zeaxanthin, peas have also shown, according to a study published in Nutrientswhich may help protect against age-related macular degeneration, an eye disease that is the leading cause of vision loss in older people.

Thanks to their vitamin C content, peas can be a good option to help us strengthen the immune system, especially now, during the winter months, when colds, flu and other viruses tend to increase.

Their consumption also helps us regulate blood sugar thanks to the fact that they have a relatively low glycemic indexwhich can help control blood glucose. Plus, fiber and protein also help us stay full longer between meals, meaning we’ll avoid the blood sugar roller coaster that can make us feel sluggish.

Ways to incorporate peas into meals

The sweet flavor of peas works very well in different dishes, along with other ingredients, or even as a main dish. We can cook them in different ways. If we opt for the fresh version, they can be boiled—just a few minutes, as they will quickly scald—and enjoyed as is, with a little olive oil.

The secret for peas to maintain their properties is not to overcook them, which is why blanching them for two or three minutes in boiling water is more than enough. There are other ways to prepare them, such as roasting, sautéing or microwaving them.

If we add them to stews or soups, it is best to do so when we turn off the heat because this way they maintain their properties better. If what we want is to increase the consumption of peas we can try mixing them with other dishes and adding them to salads, pastas, soups or stews and even creams.

They turn out very well, once blanched, sautéed and mixed with other ingredients such as hard-boiled egg, serrano ham, bacon, sobrasada, seaweed, dried fruit or seeds. We can also add spices and aromatic herbs to taste: peas combine very well with garlic, black pepper, mint or bay leaf.

One of the great advantages of peas is that they can be consumed fresh, canned, frozen or dried, which allows us to taste them even if it is not in full pea season.