We look at the addition stunners of yesteryear. Are there any nice opportunities there?

At the EV10 Days we can look at some cars that also need petrol. It is quite a transition and not everyone can drive electric. If you don’t have a company car or if you have to drive a lot of long distances. Or if the municipality has not yet installed charging stations everywhere near your house.

10 years ago, a PHEV was a stepping stone to the electric car. But to dismiss those cars as too old and unnecessary is of course a shame. They are often – when used correctly – a lot more economical than their comparable brothers that run on gasoline (or Satan juice).

Add-on hits from yesteryear

And even though the extreme subsidies on these cars no longer apply, there is still something called the half rate. This only applies to cars with CO2 emissions of 1 to 50 grams per kilometer. For cars above that, you pay the full rate, which is unfortunately often higher, thanks to the extra electric motor and batteries. So it is always important to research carefully for each car.

So even in 2023, those addition blasts from yesteryear are still quite interesting! We looked at a few occasions. If you think the proposed prices are on the high side, they are copies that are in a garage with around one and a half tons on the clock. Of course there are (much) cheaper cars with (much) higher mileage.

Chevrolet Volt (Opel Ampera)

2011

What is it?

One of the first addition hits of yesteryear. It’s an Opel Ampera with a Chevrolet badge! Or vice versa. Every now and then General Motors makes a very progressive product. Admittedly, it was a must. Because GM needed a lot of state support to survive after the credit crisis, one of the quid pro quos was that they started making a more environmentally friendly car. Chevrolet no longer makes a Volt (or Bolt). A lot of pickups with a V8.

How much does a copy cost these days?

Around 10 grand the copies begin who have not walked an astronomical amount of time.

Is it a good opportunity?

Yes! Damn good! They drive quite well and, provided you use the technology correctly, they are also quite economical. It is a car that fits very well The Dutch Driving Style. On the Autobahn or on a B-road, the Volt is hopelessly out of place. The interior is seriously ‘naked’. The Opel Ampera is a little nicer. Also from the inside. Handy: with 27 grams of CO2 per km, the half rate applies to this car!

Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid (XW30)

2012

What is it?

A Toyota Prius with a plug. It’s actually very strange that it took Toyota 3.5 generations to come up with a plug for a Prius. It is as exciting as three Valdispert Extra Strong tablets.

How much does a copy cost these days?

15 grand! Then you have one Prius PHEV from 2013 with 130,000 km on the clock.

Is it a good opportunity?

Yes, huge. After all, it is a Toyota. It’s not exactly an inspiring car to drive, on the contrary. However, the thing does what it’s supposed to do. Panasonic’s 4.4 kWh will not reach its original range by a long shot. But it is especially useful when entering and leaving an urban environment. And don’t forget that the Prius is a very efficient car. Not a huge SUV that just happens to have an electric motor to compensate. Here too you have the advantage of the half rate!

Fisker Karma

2011

What is it?

Stunning sedan from the time when we thought an EV was a step too far. After drawing the Model S, Fisker started his own business. The Fikser Karma is a kind of driving concept car. Because it was a PHEV, it was assumed that this car would become more popular than the Tesla Model S. We all know how that turned out.

How much does a copy cost these days?

Still a lot of money, 35 grand for that this copy from 2012 with 135,000 km on the clock.

Is it a good opportunity?

It’s a kind of driving concept car. So apart from those cool lines, wheels and upholstery, it is a poorly put together car. You can go to the Opel dealer for that petrol engine, because the Ecotec (LNF) engine comes from the Opel GT. Unfortunately, the CO2 emissions are just too high for the half rate. Especially because it weighs 2,405 kg…

Volkswagen Golf GTE (5G)

What is it?

The GTI, but electric. At least, that’s how the marketing department put it. That is not entirely the case, but it is certainly a nice Golf. Often nicely decorated (a bare GTE is still quite complete). One of the most popular addition hits of yesteryear, because the country is still full of them.

How much does a copy cost these days?

Still quite a lot. It starts from ten grand, but then you have a VW with mileage and ‘some work’. You can get one for 16 grand a fairly nicely executed copy with 150k on the clock.

Is it a good opportunity?

Well, yes, actually. It’s just a big Golf. It’s really nice if you take it to a tuner like Van Vught Tuning, because they get a system power of more than 300 hp. At the same time, you can still drive it 1 in 20 and it will be more economical if you charge regularly. That battery was not large and has only diminished over the years. Also nice: half rate for motor vehicle tax!

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

What is it?

The most Dutch car of all the addition bangers of yesteryear. The third generation Outlander is inferior in many respects to its predecessor. It is in fact an electric car, the engine serves as a range extender. The battery is not that great, so the Atkinson Cycle 2.0 four-cylinder (later a 2.4) has to constantly do its best to keep going.

How much does a copy cost these days?

For 15,000 euros you have one with 130,000 km on the clock.

Is it a good opportunity?

Yes and no. Yes, because this Mitsubishi is a Japanese car and if you drive relatively quietly and can charge a lot, it is also quite economical. But yes, after the 60 months of additional tax, it has not really become an enthusiast’s car. We are curious to know how the misers took care of it. The battery degrades quickly, so you can only drive electrically for literally a few kilometers. But in themselves they are quite reliable cars that are often fully equipped. So a perfect family car and you are entitled to half the rate.

Mercedes-Benz S500e (V222)

What is it?

In the higher segment one can also appreciate a few financial advantages and this was the first new-style Mercedes hybrid. Don’t confuse it with the S400 hybrid, which is not a PHEV. It is an S-class, so a very big car. It is certainly more than sufficient for use in the Netherlands. On the Autobahn you can also easily bark along with the thick stuff.

How much does a copy cost these days?

45 grand only. Then there you have it one with 135,000 m on the clock.

Is it a good opportunity?

These cars are now also around 9-10 years old (the first ones), so the high costs are coming. At least, relatively speaking to the sales price. It remains a car that often cost one and a half tons new with some options. Unfortunately, you no longer have a half-rate, although the weight of 2,115 kilograms is not too bad compared to the Fisker above. It is also always a ‘Long’, so with extra space for the rear passengers.

Volvo V60 D6 Plug-in Hybrid

What is it?

That other mega-popular PHEV next to the Outlander. When you think of top-rated cars from yesteryear, this V60 comes to mind. Even though they are both PHEVs, the concept couldn’t be more different for this Volvo. The V60 D6 has a five-cylinder diesel engine that drives the front wheels. The electric motor places the wheels on the rear axle. So there is no physical axis to the rear. You will also notice this when you drive with the patented Autoblog corporate identity. Later there was also a slightly less potent D5 PHEV.

How much does a copy cost these days?

18 grand for a copy with one and a half tons on the clock. So they are still quite pricey. Many copies have run (much) longer. That doesn’t necessarily have to be a bad thing, these are typical cars for frequent drivers.

Is it a good opportunity?

It is a typical car that drives well up to 70% of its capabilities. Above that it becomes a bit clumsy and the conceptual disadvantages emerge. However, they are great long-distance touring cars, but then again, so are the regular diesels. The advantage is that these are Euro 6, so you can still go into the city center for a while. And you have the advantage of the half rate, which is nice for a diesel.

Porsche Cayenne S e-Hybrid (957)

What is it?

A hugely contradictory car. When you think of a big, expensive, gas-guzzling and luxurious SUV, people often think of a Cayenne. But the e-Hybrid is the economical version. The petrol engine comes from an Audi S4, the 3.0 with mechanical compressor. An electric motor is then connected to it. Unlike the plug-in Volvos, this car does have ‘real’ four-wheel drive.

How much does a copy cost these days?

43 grand for a copy from 2015 with 150k on the clock.

Is it a good opportunity?

Yes, albeit an expensive one to keep running. Porsche maintenance is not cheap, especially if you have it carried out at the dealer. And with such a complex car that is advisable. A regular Cayenne S drives much sportier: lighter and a much more toxic drivetrain. But if you look at these early PHEVs, this is still one of the best driving. Disadvantage: no half rate.

BMW 225xe Active Tourer iPerformance (F45)

What is it?

A BMW with a three-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive. But the drivetrain is powerful, because with 224 hp and 385 Nm and four-wheel drive, it is a smooth car. This Maxi Cosi holder reaches 100 km/h in 6.7 km/h. Don’t think of it as the BMW you always promised yourself, but as you are looking for a successor for your Touran. Then this 2 Series is an excellent alternative.

How much does a copy cost these days?

About 17.5 grand if it doesn’t have more than 150k on the clock (like these). The prices vary widely, by the way. A full M-Sport can be thousands of euros more expensive.

Is it a good opportunity?

Yes, indeed. They are really very economical, spacious, practical and dare I say it, they are also quite fun to drive. As long as you don’t compare it to an E30 M3 or something.

In short: in many cases it can certainly be worthwhile to consider a tax addition from yesteryear. Try to check battery degradation where possible. In many cases, that is an extremely high cost item to purchase. It is also noticeable that they are not very cheap. So always make a calculation to check whether you actually experience a financial benefit. What we did notice is that in many cases the PHEVs have always been supplied in the more luxurious versions. So the equipment level is often somewhat higher. In addition, there is always a vending machine available. Also tasty.

