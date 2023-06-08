The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, an ambitious and transformative action plan adopted by 193 United Nations Member States in 2015, evidenced an important global agreement to address the most pressing challenges that, already at that time, affected the humanity. Among these challenges: hunger and poverty.

Setbacks and stagnation in meeting these global goals is a reality that has affected all regions of the world. Latin America and the Caribbean is no exception.

The region is experiencing an unprecedented situation of food insecurity. By 2021, the data shows that hunger affected 56.5 million people and by the end of 2022, poverty affected 201 million people, that is, 32.1% of the total population. The region not only faces high levels of inequality, but also has the highest cost of a healthy diet, with 131 million people unable to access nutritious food.

All this in the midst of a generalized crisis, in which the social, economic and environmental diagnosis are not favorable; and in which the response of cooperation from multiple sectors will be essential to rethink work strategies and evaluate progress in meeting the Sustainable Development Goals.

In the middle of the path of the 2030 Agenda, we face a new challenge, which requires us to reconsider more innovative terms of work and with a solid foundation in sustainability, recognizing that our actions must take into account not only the needs of the present, but also of future generations.

It is essential to highlight that the implementation of the 2030 Agenda is not the exclusive responsibility of governments. It requires collective and collaborative action, involving all sectors of society such as international organizations, civil society, the private sector, academics and citizens.

In this context, the role of communication becomes substantial to ensure greater awareness of the right to food and promote sustainable solutions for the transformation of agri-food systems and compliance with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

People and the planet are directly affected when our agri-food systems fail, posing threats to livelihoods, health, education, the economy and the environment, as well as food security and nutrition.

What we are experiencing is not only a crisis of access to food, but a crisis of the food system in which solid alliances must be achieved to achieve profound transformations.

FAO has prioritized within its technical cooperation agenda promoting an informed and constructive debate on public policies and programs related to food in order to contribute to the mobilization of resources, investments and the implementation of intersectoral actions, both public and private.

The ability to disseminate experiences and mobilize communities is key to ensuring that knowledge is shared and applied in an effective and interconnected manner, through alliances that allow us to redouble efforts. For this reason, communication, training and education are key aspects in this process.

Latin America and the Caribbean is a region with systemic inequalities, but also with great opportunities for development. The region is responsible for 13% of the world production of agricultural and fishery products and registers an annual agri-food surplus of more than 174 billion dollars, equivalent to 265 dollars per inhabitant, more than any other region in the world.

Faced with this scenario, effectively disseminating data that addresses the structural causes of hunger is a strength that we must take to achieve sustainable development; promoting sustainable solutions where the right to food is a reality for everyone.

From communication, good agricultural practices, nutrition programs and development projects can and should be disseminated, which are many; and based on education and awareness, we will be able to generate concrete response measures. It is not just about what governments do, it is also essential the action of citizens.

Never has the issue of food insecurity and hunger been placed so strongly on the political agendas and in public opinion. From the FAO, we have received demands from governments and different regional integration structures that have reached agreements and deliberations for the eradication of hunger and malnutrition.

Such is the case of CELAC, as a meeting point for the 33 countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, and other subregional bodies such as Mercosur, CARICOM, the Andean Community, ALADI, SELA and SICA, among other organizations. who have raised their discussions to improve food security and agri-food trade in the region.

After several cascading crises that have jeopardized the harmonious progress of the three dimensions of sustainable development (social, economic and environmental), we must have the capacity to unite wills and work strategies to achieve the 2030 Agenda, through a transparent dialogue that articulates efforts. No one alone will solve the problems we face today.

We must prepare ourselves to inform and communicate better. As citizens, sometimes we feel exhausted by negative information, so we must also report the good that happens in our countries. We must listen to new voices and tell inspiring stories that help rebuild more sustainable, prosperous and peaceful societies.

We are still in time to reverse the current figures of hunger and poverty, through the correct mobilization of alliances, policies and investments. We must raise the awareness of decision makers and other relevant actors who contribute to generating more inclusive support programs and an enabling environment to improve the current situation.

Guaranteeing the human right to food constitutes one of the most important pillars to achieve a more just and equitable world, where all people have the opportunity to live in dignity, with physical and economic access to adequate and nutritious food, and without discrimination.

Mario Lubetkin is Deputy Director General and Regional Representative of FAO for Latin America and the Caribbean