Xbox Series X has been with us for a few months and although its thing is that it has not given any technical problem so far, it never hurts to take care of it a little more. A most interesting way to have our console better ventilated comes from the hand of this support, which add a extra cooling to your Xbox Series X, in addition to doing its support functions, of course.

East Xbox Series X support It is used to place up to two controllers of the new generation Xbox console, as well as a few games, all well collected and organized. What’s more provides extra ventilation to a console that already ventilates beautifully, but adds powerful fans at the bottom that help the airflow from bottom to top of the console even better.

As you can see, this support is the most interesting and can help us extend the life expectancy of our Xbox Series X. This support, which add extra cooling to your Xbox Series X, It will surely be even more useful in the coming weeks, where summer will make an appearance and our consoles may have some trouble cooling down.

A few months of games are coming for our Xbox Series X of the most intense with games like Resident Evil Village, Mass Effect Legendary Edition or Nier: Replicant, so you know, if you want to prevent all kinds of problems, it is worth considering accessories from this type.