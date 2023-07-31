sony is rolling out a beta firmware update for the PS5 which includes new accessibility and audio options, among other new features. As detailed in a new article on the official blog of PlayStationthe new beta firmware will be rolled out first to guest users in the United States, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, before its features are available to everyone.

The beta includes new accessibility features, such as the ability to assign a second driver as an “assist driver” for a single account, and the ability to activate haptic feedback when navigating the system menu. PS5.

Device compatibility is also added HDMI Dolby Atmossuch as sound bars, televisions or home theater systems. This will allow the console to stream the 3D Sound feature of the PS5 to devices Atmoswhen rendering the 3D Sound channels (including the top ones) on the speakers Atmos.

Here are the full notes about this update:

NEW ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES

Use a second controller as an assistant. You can now assign a second controller to an account as an attendance controller, and use two controllers to operate your console PS5 as if you were using a single control.

This feature introduces a new way to enjoy games collaboratively with others or help a friend or child navigate a particularly challenging section of a game.

To use an attendance check, go to [Configuración] > [Accesibilidad] > [Controles] > [Usar segundo control como asistencia]and then activate [Usar control de asistencia]. You can use an assistive controller when your primary controller is a DualSense wireless controller, DualSense Edge, or a third-party controller compatible with PS5.

Haptic feedback from the system. You now have the option to enable haptic feedback effects when browsing your PS5 with your DualSense, DualSense Edge or PS VR2 Sense controller.

When enabled, system sound effects for certain events will also be physically reflected via haptic feedback, such as moving focus, reaching the end limit of a scrollable section, checking a box, or receiving a notification or starting a game. This optional feature enhances immersion and is especially useful for players with some level of visual or hearing impairment, who appreciate additional feedback on their actions.

To activate this feature, go to [Configuración] > [Accesibilidad] > [Controles]and then activate [Retroalimentación háptica durante la navegación de la consola].

SUPPORT FOR DOLBY ATMOS COMPATIBLE AUDIO DEVICES Now you can enjoy 3D Audio with Tempest 3D AudioTech technology if you have Dolby Atmos compatible HDMI devices such as sound bars, TVs or home theater systems.

Tempest 3D AudioTech technology renders specifically for the Dolby Atmos audio devices you’re using, including upper channels, allowing for a greater level of immersion in gaming soundscapes. PS5.

To activate Dolby Atmos, go to [Configuración] > [Sonido] > [Salida de audio] > [Formato de audio (prioridad)]and then select [Dolby Atmos].

SOCIAL FEATURE IMPROVEMENTS

Holidays UI update. You can now invite a player to a closed party without automatically adding the player to the party or creating a new party. Additionally, players can now send open or closed party invites to groups instead of just individual players.

Share screen preview. When someone shares their screen at a party you can join, you’ll now see a preview image of their shared screen, even before you enter the party.

Easily join your friends’ gaming sessions. You can now easily see which friends are in an activity you can join under the tab [Amigos].

The “Join” icon will be displayed next to friends who are playing a game that you can join.

You can join a friend’s game directly by pressing the options button and selecting [Unirse al juego]or by selecting the “Join” button on your profile card.

Game center tournament mosaic. In the game center, you can now see how many tournaments you have entered and the highest place you have reached, as well as the start time of the next tournament. You can select the tile to see the full list of tournaments.

React to messages with emojis. You can now add reactions to messages with emojis, making it faster and easier to communicate with friends.

EASE OF USE FEATURES

Find games in your library. You can now search for games within your game library.

Improvements in the game Help. Help cards in the game have been improved.

In addition to activities in progress, you can now view available, previously available, upcoming, and completed activities.

When a card is selected, details are now displayed on the right side of the card, making it easier to find targets and their corresponding clues.

Discover new features. Explore helpful tips to get the most out of your PS5 and learn about new features in the new Discovery Tips section.

go to [Configuración] > [Guía y consejos, salud y seguridad y otra información] > [Guía y consejos]and then select [Descubrir consejos] to see all the tips.

Mute the sound of the PS5. Now you can mute or adjust the volume of the sound of the PS5 turning it on or off, or putting it into sleep mode.

go to [Configuración] > [Sistema] > [Sonido de pitido].

To adjust the volume of the beep sound, select [Volumen].

To mute the beep sound, turn on [Silenciar el sonido de pitido].

SUPPORT FOR HIGHER CAPACITY M.2 SSD

Now you can use an M.2 SSD with a maximum capacity of 8TB (previously the limit was 4TB) to expand the storage space of your console PS5.

Editor’s note: I hadn’t noticed the fact that the playstation 5 I didn’t have Dolby Atmos, but hey, it’s nice to know that they already have it.