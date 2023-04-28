The spokespersons Carlos Corrochano and Paula Moreno during Sumar’s press conference this Thursday, which was attended by the Minister of Universities, Joan Subirats, in the front row. LaPresse (LaPresse)

Sumar, the platform led by Vice President Yolanda Díaz to contest the next general elections, inaugurates a new phase. In parallel to the partisan battle and negotiation, from this Thursday until June 2, citizens will be able to debate the conclusions published on the internet and contribute new proposals to the 35 documents prepared by the project’s working groups. Although the material is extensive, among the initiatives put forward by the experts involved in the debate these months are fiscal measures such as the transformation of the wealth tax into a tribute to great fortunes on a permanent basis, the creation of a universal inheritance to redistribute the wealth, the reduction of the role of parties in certain institutions (the election of the president of the CIS or the Post Office), or the elimination of foreign detention centers.

Paula Moreno, economist and one of the two Sumar spokespersons in charge of presenting this stage of the process, has emphasized that the documents open for discussion “do not conform to Sumar’s political program.” At least the definitive one, but they will serve as a working base. There will be proposals that are finally withdrawn and new ones that can be added, although always with a “political evaluation of the measures” to avoid dissonance with the ideological line of the project. After submitting each of the ideas for public evaluation, Sumar’s team will summarize the “country project” in a single document, which must be voted on and then discussed with the political parties willing to join a future coalition.

“We are entering a new stage as a political project and as a citizen movement. A stage of democratic participation in which the protagonism has to be of the proposals”, announced Díaz’s international policy adviser and co-spokesperson for the platform, Carlos Corrochano, in an act in Madrid without the presence of the vice president, but with the Minister of Universities, Joan Subirats—one of the figures involved in the final draft—, among the public. “From now until the general elections we have to focus on what is important: How to solve the problems of the people. How to deal with the drought while profits for energy companies soar. How can we become a country at the forefront of public climate policies and stop being at the forefront of receiving its worst effects. How to continue advancing in the public housing stock, with an average of 2.5%, far from the 9.3% of Europe. How to generate decent work opportunities for young people, reduce the working day, democratize the workplace or update our social protection system”, he advanced at the press conference outlining some of Sumar’s priorities.

“In the next elections we are at stake if we open a progressive decade in which to address pressing challenges such as the ecological emergency or inequalities or if we go back and return to that Europe of austerity that subjected the countries of the south and their citizens”, he summarized .

In the 35 documents prepared by the working groups there are measures of all kinds. From the reduction of the right to vote at 16 years of age (a historical demand of Podemos), to the establishment of a universal inheritance —in line with the proposals of Tony Atkinson or Thomas Piketty— for a “more equal distribution of social wealth” that would impact the opportunities of the younger population. “According to some calculations, a universal inheritance of about 20,000 euros to be received when reaching the age of majority could be financed with a wealth/inheritance tax of less than 10% and that would leave the habitual residence and wealth exempt up to one million euros. ”, establishes the document on Welfare and Social Rights.

The conclusions of the group on Democratic Quality advocate “reducing partisan power” in certain institutions and consider, for example, “difficult to justify that the management of the Post Office, Paradores Nacionales, the National Library or the Center for Sociological Research (CIS) depend on of the alternation of the parties in power”. “This invasive role of the parties in public life is one of the fundamental causes of the suspicion that they arouse in the majority of citizens”, criticize the experts. Sumar proposes establishing a new appointment system for these posts based on “plural and impartial” appointment commissions, also for those bodies in which qualified parliamentary majorities are required, such as the General Council of the Judiciary, the Constitutional Court, the Court of Accounts and the Ombudsman.

In economic matters, Sumar believes it is necessary to establish a tax floor at the state level for the wealth tax and on inheritance and donations, and calls for transforming the former into a tax on large fortunes, but on a permanent basis. In addition, in personal income tax it demands to increase the number of general income brackets with the aim of improving the progressivity of the tax, disaggregating the current bracket between 60,000 and 299,999 euros into several to apply “different and increasing” rates.

On migration, the experts are in favor of closing the Immigration Internment Centers (CIE), reviewing and reforming the Immigration Law or demilitarizing an issue that, they stress, “is social and must be treated with absolute respect for Human Rights”. They also call for simplifying the system for validating titles and professional experience, promoting the professional qualification system to improve employability and providing a universal healthcare system, among others.