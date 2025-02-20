Sumar has returned to the load against the PSOE on account of the discrepancy that both matches maintain around the IRPF bonuses for the homemade who come to apply sales in the price of rentals, and along the way, the party of Yolanda Díaz has taken the opportunity to load against the owners. “A fiscal reform is urgent that achicharre to taxes”the Housing spokesman for the Formation in Congress, Alberto Ibáñez, has expressed in the social network X.

The message is an answer to a comment that the Housing Minister, Isabel Rodríguez, has made this morning on account of the 100% Bonus of the IRPF about the rental income of those landlords that 5% reduce the amount of invoices, A measure that the ministry is finalizing before taking it to Congress.

«It is not mandatory, they may or may not lower the price, I encourage owners to do so. If you get it, you have a prize and win the tenant », Rodríguez has asserted this morning at the informative breakfasts of the Europa Press agency.

As has already been said, the response to add has been hard: «Minister Isabel Rodríguez proposes, once again, to reward the rentists. He wants to forgive taxes to those who are formed with the right to housing but upload them to those who work for the SMI. A scam. A fiscal reform is urgent that achicharre to taxes.









Exactly, the reduction that is finalizing the PSOE aims to be a way of expanding the tax advantages contained in the Housing Law to the owners who rent in areas that despite being tension, have not been declared as such by their respective regional governments. The requirement, of course, will be that the beneficiary is a small owner and that reduce the rental price 5% With respect to the previous contract.

Remember that currently only Catalonia applies the regulations on tensioning areas, given the opposition of the regional governments of the Popular Party to limit the rental price for its negative effect on the offer.

It is not the first time that the Almar Housing spokesman expresses itself in hard terms against the landlords. As soon as a month ago, and in reference to the fiscal bonuses that already apply to the owners, he said that it was necessary to “swell” the landlords who do not comply with the price index collected in the Housing Law. Add those want this exemptions in income derived from rental, ranging between 50% and 90%, apply only to those who accept running prices.