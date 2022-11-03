To the aid of hauliers against the expensive fuel comes the bonus for the purchase ofAdBluethe additive for the latest generation diesel engines that have SCR catalyst. The bonus includes a tax credit of 15% on the expenditure incurred in the year 2022 for the purchase of AdBlue, used in category vehicles Euro 5 or higher in freight transport activities on behalf of third parties. Applications can be submitted from 10.00 on November 4, 2022.

AdBlue bonus, who owns it

The bonus AdBlue it is up to trucking company which have a fleet of vehicles of the latest generation (Euro 6 / D, Euro 6 / C, Euro 6B, Euro 6 / A and Euro 5) and weighing more than 1.5 tons. The maximum obtainable by each company is 500,000 euros.

The AdBlue bonus is payable to road haulage companies

AdBlue bonus how it works

The submission of applications to request the 15% tax credit on the purchase of AdBlue must be made on the dedicated IT platform of theExcise, Customs and Monopolies Agencyalready used by companies for the presentation of applications relating to tax credit of 28% on purchases of diesel carried out during the first quarter of 2022.

The AdBlue bonus is paid out in the form of a 15% tax credit

The AdBlue bonus for diesel engines can be requested starting at 10.00 on Friday November 4, 2022until 24.00 on 29 November 2022. Watch out for the possible clickdayfor this provision have been allocated 29.6 million euros (available while stocks last). You can submit your application online via SPID, CNS or CIE.

Price AdBlue diesel engines

The average price of AdBlue is 70 euro cents per liter. If, on the other hand, it is purchased in cans, the average cost varies from 3 to 5 euros per liter. The price increase was caused by the energy crisis which slowed down the production of AdBlue at the chemical plant in Yara in Ferrara. THE availability problems they made all squirtup the price of Urea.

The price of AdBlue has gone up to 5 euros per liter

A Euro 6 diesel car with the SCR catalyst uses on average 5% of AdBlue of diesel consumption, with a full tank of urea which lasts approx 10-15 thousand km. On heavy vehicles the additive consumption is greater and once exhausted the car does not start anymore. The bonus thus helps the road transport sector already tried since expensive fuel.

AdBlue what it is

AdBlue is a additive for diesel latest generation, with SCR catalyst. It is used to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides from exhaust gases up to 90%. As the name AUS32 suggests, this is a solution to the 32.5% of Urea high quality technique (low contents of calcium, metals, biuret, etc.) in demineralized water.

AdBlue is essential for the use of the latest generation diesel engines

AdBlue is injected into the exhaust gases and converts into CO2 (carbon dioxide) and NH3 (ammonia) at high temperatures. Its use is very important because it allows you to reset the NOxnitrogen oxides composed of nitrogen monoxide (NO) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2).

