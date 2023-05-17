AdBlocker has become a popular tool among Internet users, offering an effective way to block intrusive advertisements that appear on many web pages, certainly the most famous is called AdBlock.

However, the importance of this tool (usually an extension, but in some browsers, such as Opera or Brave it is integrated into the application) goes far beyond simply removing annoying ads. Actually, using this tool is often a key cybersecurity issue.

In this article, we’ll explore why AdBlocker can play a critical role in protecting online users from cyber risks.

AdBlocker and blocker of harmful ads

One of the main reasons why this ad blocker is a crucial piece of cyber security is its ability to block malicious or potentially dangerous ads; many online ads contain malware, spyware, ransomware or links to malicious websites. Without an AdBlocker, users can be exposed to risks such as having their personal data stolen, malicious software installed, or viruses infiltrating their system.

We can say that the “ad blocker” acts as a filter, identifying and blocking suspicious ads that could pose a threat to your security.

Tracking and privacy

In addition to protection from malware, the AdBlocker also helps to preserve user privacy. Many ads use tracking techniques to monitor users’ online activities, creating detailed profiles based on their interests and behavior.

This information is often used for marketing purposes or sold to third parties. The AdBlocker prevents tracking scripts from running, allowing users to browse more anonymously and reducing the amount of personal data collected without their consent.

Browser workload

Internet browsing can become significantly slower due to the overload of advertisements and scripts.

Web pages can take longer to fully load, slowing down the overall browsing experience. AdBlocker eliminates most of these elements, lightening the browser’s workload and improving overall performance. Faster browsing not only offers a better user experience, but also reduces the likelihood of running into online scams or phishing attacks that could take advantage of a slow connection to trick users.

Not just commercials, it’s also a matter of computer security

While the AdBlocker is often associated with blocking annoying ads, its role in cyber security is equally crucial, by blocking malicious ads, preserving privacy and improving browser performance, AdBlocker protects online users from a variety of cyber threats and ensures safer and more enjoyable browsing.

Importantly, using an AdBlocker doesn’t necessarily mean harming the online advertising industry; there are alternatives such as non-invasive and privacy-friendly advertising, such as ads accepted by consenting users or native ads integrated into the context of web pages. These forms of advertising allow advertisers to reach their target audience without compromising user safety.

We can say that AdBlocker is not only a solution to get rid of annoying online advertising, but it plays a vital role in protecting users’ computer security; By blocking harmful ads, preserving privacy, and improving browser performance, AdBlocker offers safer, faster, and more private browsing. Users should consider installing a reputable AdBlocker to ensure a better online experience and protect themselves from potentially harmful threats.

How to consciously choose an AdBlocker as an extension on PC

Certainly the most famous is AdBlock, used above all on Chrome, however there are many others, below is a video that serves as a small guide on how to move around the PC world.

In this linkfor example, you can find a list of various “advertising blockers” that can be right for you, for all browsers, on PC (MacOS, Windows and Linux) you really are spoiled for choice.

AdBlocker in the mobile world

In the mobile world it is different, the use of AdBlocker extensions as on the desktop is not as widespread, since many mobile browsers do not directly support the installation of extensions. However, for both iPhone and Android devices, there are browsers with built-in AdBlockers that offer an effective solution for blocking unwanted ads right on your device.

Here is a list of some popular mobile browsers that include built-in AdBlocker functionality:

Good Browsers

Available for iPhone to Android Brave Browser is a mobile browser that offers fast and secure browsing, with a built-in ad blocker. It uses a list of filters to block invasive and harmful ads, providing additional protection to users while browsing. You can download Brave Browser from their official site.

Firefox Focus

Available for iPhone and Android, Firefox Focus is a mobile browser developed by Mozilla that focuses on privacy and speed. In addition to blocking ads, this browser also offers automatic deletion of browsing data, providing a more private experience. You can download Firefox Focus from official app stores such as the App Store for iPhone and the Google Play Store for Android devices.

Opera Browser

Available for iPhone and Android Opera Browser is a mobile browser known for its advanced features and browsing speed. It includes a built-in AdBlocker that blocks intrusive ads and contributes to smoother browsing. You can download Opera Browser from the official Opera website: opera.com.

It is important to note that while these browsers offer built-in ad blocking features, you may need to manually enable them in your browser settings; in addition, you can customize your ad blocking preferences to suit your needs.

So, even in the mobile world, users can protect their computer security and get surfing without intrusive ads by using browsers with integrated AdBlockers. Make sure you download these applications from official sites or official app stores to ensure the authenticity and reliability of the applications.