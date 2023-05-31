Aday Mara, the 18-year-old and 2.18m center who is considered one of the great pearls of Spanish basketball, has informed his club, Casademont Zaragoza, that he intends to unilaterally break the contract that binds him to the entity for three seasons more and leave the team immediately. The Aragonese club, however, remembers the relationship that unites both parties and refers to the payment of its termination clause, an amount that varies depending on the campaigns and that is currently 700,000 euros. This is how Zaragoza expressed it this Wednesday morning in an official note: “The player Aday Mara has informed Basket Zaragoza of his desire to unilaterally terminate his contract with the Club, alleging reasons that this entity cannot share. From the first day at Basket Zaragoza, as we do with all our homegrown players and in a very special way in the case of Aday, we have made available to the player all the means available to develop his complete academic, sports and human training. We respect his decision in the same way that we understand contracts must be respected. This has been the case in all the cases of the players trained in our academy and, for the good and the defense of the Club, we will be forced to adopt the necessary measures so that it continues to be so”.

In his communication to Zaragoza, Aday Mara alleges that the entity does not provide him with the necessary means for his training and development as a player, and that this is the reason for requesting his departure. The Aragonese entity considers that the situation has been the opposite, since, for example, it changed the usual training hours (from morning to afternoon) so that the player could combine his sports preparation with his studies at the institute, and offered him specific training sessions and a nutritionist service. Last March, for example, Aday Mara was not called up for an ACB match against Breogán because he was in exam time. Just before his coach, Porfirio Fisac, had given him a warning because of his protests to the referees: “I am not happy with him, I would like him to have another series of conditions. Not in the game, as he is growing and does not need excessive help from the coaches. Yes in terms of the way of acting on the field, the way of speaking with the referees. I want you to lower those revs a bit. His parents are extraordinary people who are helping him a lot, but it’s him on an individual level. There are things in which he has a lot of room for improvement and many of them do not have to be basketball. Small details like talking to the referees, leaving the game if there is a foul that is not whistled… Small details that are logical but that I don’t like in anyone, especially not in a young boy who is capable of yelling at an ACB referee. What the hell do you have to talk to an ACB referee? Veterans speak. He is an extraordinary kid, he works with great strength and attitude. But I think there are things that remain for him to see what his maximum level is. Not everything is what they say around him, it’s more what you do with yourself.

Zaragoza remembers the case of Carlos Alocén, whose departure in 2019 for Real Madrid occurred in a friendly manner. Aday Mara’s intention is to play next season in the US university league, probably with UCLA, the University of California Los Angeles (which will also be attended by the Slovenian Jan Vide, the best player in the last Junior Euroleague won with Real Madrid ) and be eligible for the NBA draft in 2024, just like Bronny James, the son of LeBron James. During this university stage, the players do not receive payment from their clubs, which therefore cannot pay a termination clause to the teams of origin, but they can receive income from sponsorship after the regulations in this regard were changed in July 2021 .

Mara has played 22 ACB games this season, with an average of 11m 47s, 5.3 points and 3.2 rebounds. Last summer he was runner-up in the under-17 world with the Spanish team, after the final lost to the United States. Already then the praise had been fired towards a 2.35m-long tower with great ability to shoot, dribble and pass. “He has eyes in the back of his head. He shows passing skills that aren’t taught. He has vision, timing and precision. Since Jokic we have not seen such a good passer in Europe ”, could be read in the report of an NBA scout published by FIBA. Mara participated in a campus for young talents in the United States coinciding with the celebration of the past All Star. Now, the young promise wants to cross the pond, although for this a conflict has opened with the club that has formed him, Zaragoza.

