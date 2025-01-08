Adara Molinero came to the set GH Duo as a collaborator, although she was prepared to have to defend herself against the words of her ex-boyfriend, Alex Ghitacurrent contestant in it reality. “I feel like he used me to be there,” the girl confessed.

Álex talked about his relationship with Adara and how it ended. “This all the time talking about me in the 24 hours“They send it to me on Instagram,” Molinero complained. In addition, he defended himself against the accusations.

“I am a very family-oriented person and my dream is to have a large family, that’s why I ask when I’m meeting a person, because I don’t like to waste time,” he explained. “It doesn’t mean that after three days I want to have a child. with that person,” he clarified.

Despite everything, Álex confessed that he wanted to maintain a cordial relationship with his ex-partner. “We broke up in September because we were not good for each otherbut I would like to have one cordial relationship for the time we have lived so intensely,” he said.

“Do you want to have a formal relationship with Álex?” he asked. Ion Aramendi to Adara, while the aforementioned could hear the response from the house’s confessional. “Keep dreaming, no”the woman answered coldly. “Everyone is free to make their decisions,” the man reflected.