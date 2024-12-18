Cristina and Isabel were not the only ones to face each other in the semifinal of Big Brother. Lauramother of Violeta, and Adara Molinerocollaborator of realitythey starred in a very strong discussion that ended in abandonment of both from the set.

“Over here, you are all friends and family, and what you do is come to harass“Adara said to a section of the audience. “It’s what I’ve been feeling throughout the gala,” she added. Jorge Javier asked him to use words like ‘harassment’.

Molinero, however, did not remain silent. “I know I shouldn’t say it, but I say it, because this lady told me that that’s what I’m here for, right?”so that they insult me“,” the collaborator continued to say, very angry.

The presenter tried to connect with Violeta, so she could watch an emotional video, but the intensified fight on set did not allow it. Adara left the place, visibly very affected. “He named my son!” he complained about Laura.

“Let’s see, that area has to calm down or leave,” Jorge threatened, pointing to the same section of the public that Adara was talking about, and which coincided with Violeta’s relatives. “You must calm down“He recommended to Laura, inviting her to leave after the strong scene.

Viewers didn’t get to see much more of what happened on set, as the organization decided to interrupt the moment with a video about Ruvens and Óscar to get around the situation.