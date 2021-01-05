new Delhi: The controversy has been increasing since India approved the biotech ‘covaxine’. CEO of Serum Institute Adar Poonawala has tweeted on the controversy of Bharat Biotech. Poonawala has said that there is confusion in the market. A joint public statement will be given to clarify any wrong information regarding Bharat Biotech.

Poonawala wrote in the tweet, “I want to clarify two things, because there is confusion in the market. All countries are allowed to export vaccine and a joint public statement will be given if any misinformation is spread regarding India Biotech.” “

Bharat Biotech rejects criticism of vaccine approval

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech company on Monday dismissed criticisms of DCGI approving emergency use of Kovid-19 vaccine. The company said that it has a record of safe and effective vaccine production and all its data is transparent. Covaxine approval has been questioned by industry experts and some Congress leaders and concerns over non-availability of Phase III test data, to which Bharat Biotech president Krishna Illa said, ‘Clinical trials were conducted with 200 percent honesty Yet ‘criticism’ is being done.

He said that sufficient data has already been disclosed and it is available online for the people. He suggested that the vaccine is being targeted because it is a product of an Indian company. Covaxine caters to medical needs and has generated excellent safety data and has strong disease resistance capabilities.

Illa said that the data related to the effectiveness of the third phase of the cocaine will be available by March. He said, “We do clinical trials with 200 percent honesty and yet we are being criticized.” He said that India Biotech vaccine is not inferior to Pfizer vaccine.

