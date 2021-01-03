new Delhi: DCGI has approved the emergency use of Vaccine Kovishield of Serum Institute of India. About this, CEO of Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawala had a special conversation with ABP News. During this, he said that we have demanded from the government that for two years no one can take legal action against the vaccine manufacturing company.

Adar Poonawala said, “We are expecting the government to give a little protection to manufacturing companies.” Ensure that there is no lawsuit. It should not be closed anywhere. It should not happen that someone goes against us and says that the vaccine is making us weak. It should not even be that a judge goes against us in a state and says that till the investigation is over, we are shutting down the vaccine program. This is a big risk. Therefore, we have demanded from the government to ensure that no legal action can be taken against the vaccine manufacturing company in two years. The vaccine program should not stop. We have full faith in our vaccine. That is why we are requesting it.

He said, “We took a huge risk from March April, when we did not know whether this vaccine would work or not.” We have stocked 50 million doses since then. In January or February, people will be appreciated. The government has done the planning. As soon as the government signs with us, we will deliver the vaccine in seven to eight days.

He said that the vaccine is completely safe. At the same time, about its price, he said that the first 100 million doses will be given to the Government of India, which will cost 200 rupees. After this, when the permission is received for the private market, then it will be sold for one thousand rupees.

How Safe is the Vaccine?

In response, Adar Poonawala said that its 50 million doses are ready. Oxford’s smartest scientists have created this vaccine. We have received the data after thorough investigation. DCGI has done a lot of analysis. The UK government has also approved. We have done as much safety as we can.

What are the side effects of the vaccine?

Adar Poonawala said that some side effects are normal. A little headache, little fever occurs for a couple of days. It will be cured by taking paracetamol pill. There is no need to panic. If such a large number of people take the vaccine in such a short time, then any reaction can happen, it is normal.

What precautions need to be taken after taking the first dose?

Replying to this question, Adar Poonawala said, “Even after good protection from the first dose … But even after two months, when the course is completed, it is necessary to wear a mask. You can get infected even after taking the vaccine. And we can do others, we have seen many such cases. You will be safe from taking the vaccine but it does not mean that it is bulletproof. So it is necessary to wear masks and take precautions. “