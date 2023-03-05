Yesterday, Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi began the first days of his mission at the International Space Station, after his arrival with the crew of Crew-6, where he joined the crew of Mission 68 consisting of NASA and Roscosmos astronauts, to start the crew of the two teams, which includes 11 personally, working until leaving Crew-5.

The joint mission of Mission 68/69 includes work on installing the final parts (solar panels) for the “iRosa” at the International Space Station, in addition to conducting experiments and scientific research, prior to the departure of the Mission 68 crew.

Emirati astronaut Hazza Al-Mansoori revealed the next step for the mission crew, saying: “I watched moment by moment the arrival and docking of the Dragon spacecraft and the reception of crew-6 from the Mission Control Center at the Johnson Center. The next stage for the new astronauts is the process of acclimatization to microgravity.” In their first week on board the station.

Saif Al Neyadi, the father of Sultan Al Neyadi, said: “We pray to the Almighty to grant him success, help him, facilitate his affairs, preserve and guard him with his eyes that do not sleep, and to return him safe and sound, raising the name of his country and all Arabs.”

For its part, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center confirmed, yesterday, that the doctor of the astronaut, Sultan Al Neyadi, Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, kept pace with his health during the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs, after she accompanied him during the preparations, as she had played this role during the first Emirati mission. to the International Space Station in 2019.

During the mission, Sultan Al Neyadi will conduct 19 scientific experiments, in cooperation with NASA, the European Space Agency, the Canadian Space Agency, the National Center for Space Studies in France, and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), covering a range of fields, most notably the cardiovascular system. , back pain, testing and experimentation of techniques, epigenetics, the immune system, fluid sciences, botanicals, and materials, as well as the study of sleep and radiation.

The “Cardiovascular System” experiment aims to provide the scientific study of the cardiovascular system in the mission with a platform to explore potential mechanisms and help develop interventions to slow the aging of blood vessels, improve health and quality of life, while the “back pain” experiment aims not only to report preventive measures to reduce the risk of herniated discs in astronauts, but also to provide insights into spinal stability related to improving back health in the general public. The “Test and Experiment Technologies” experiment seeks to pave the way for advanced research and development aboard future space platforms, and address gaps in hardware product development and advanced manufacturing. and technology dissemination.

The study of “Epigenetic Science” seeks to contribute to the basic understanding of genetic phenomena with applications in developing precautionary measures for biomedical conditions and generating integrated strategies for personalized medicine, while the study of the “immune system” provides studies on how space missions affect the immune system, while the study allows “Hydrotics” research on this topic in space, helping to understand fluids in a zero-gravity environment. The study of “botany” contributes to the application of new information gained from research on board the International Space Station to provide food for astronauts during their space missions. Materials science helps improve our understanding of the processing and properties of materials. As for the sleep study, it helps analyze sleep on board the International Space Station, and finally the radiation study that helps develop and enhance capabilities to predict exposure to space radiation for future exploration missions.

And the US space agency, “NASA”, stated that the Crew-6 crew, while at the International Space Station, will be able to watch the arrival of space cargo vehicles, including the “Space X Dragon” and “Progress” cargo vehicles, and they will also have the opportunity to welcome important astronauts. «Axiom 2», and pilots of the crew of the orbital flight test mission from Boeing.

Crew-6 astronauts will conduct several scientific experiments, some of which will include new scientific research to prepare for human missions outside low Earth orbit, and then benefit from their results in various life sciences on Earth.

The International Space Station is a standard station (a habitable satellite) in low-Earth orbit, and it is a multinational cooperative project that includes five participating space agencies: the American “NASA”, the Russian Space Agency (Roscosmos), the Japanese “JAXA” agency, and the International Space Agency. European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.

Ownership and use of the space station are determined by intergovernmental treaties and agreements.

The station serves as a laboratory for space environment and microgravity research, as scientific research is conducted in astrobiology, astronomy, meteorology, physics and other fields.

The International Space Station is the place to test spacecraft systems and equipment for potential future long-duration missions to the Moon and Mars.

The idea of ​​establishing the International Space Station program emerged from two projects: the first for NASA is called (Space Station Freedom), which is an American proposal designed in 1984 with the aim of building a station that moves in orbit around the Earth and is permanently inhabited. As for the second project contemporary to the first, it was the Soviet-Russian “Mir 2” project, which was proposed in 1976 with similar goals.

The International Space Station is the ninth space station inhabited by space crews. It was preceded by several stations made by the “Salyut” and “Almaz” programs, the Soviet “Mir” station (later Russian), and the American “Sky Lab” station.

The International Space Station is the largest man-made station in space, and the largest artificial satellite in low Earth orbit, and can be seen with the naked eye on a regular basis from the Earth’s surface.

The International Space Station maintains an orbit at an average altitude of 400 kilometers (250 miles) by means of so-called altitude maneuvers, in which the station uses engines installed on the service module (Zvezda). The International Space Station orbits Earth in about 93 minutes, completing 15.5 revolutions per day.

The station is divided into two parts: the Russian Orbital Segment (ROS), which is operated by Russia, and the US Orbital Segment (USOS), which is operated by the United States, in addition to many other countries.

And the Russian Space Agency (Roscosmos) agreed to continue operating the Russian orbital part of the station until 2024, after it had previously proposed using elements from this part to build a new Russian space station called “Opsik”.

The first parts of the International Space Station were launched in 1998, and the first long-term astronaut mission arrived at the station on November 2, 2000. Since then, the International Space Station has been continuously inhabited by humans for a period of 21 years and 86 days, which is the longest continuous period of human existence in history. Low Earth orbit, surpassing the previous record of nine years and 357 days set by the Russian Mir space station.

