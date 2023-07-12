Volunteers work to clear debris on Main Street in Highland Falls, Orange County, New York City, after the recent flooding. At least one person died when torrential rains flooded the Hudson Valley in New York and surrounding areas. And the US meteorological services still expect more flooding in New York and New England due to sudden weather changes.
Once again, these floods show America’s need for more infrastructure to adapt to the extremes of climate change and its repercussions. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)
#Adaptation #Infrastructures
