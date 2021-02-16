From an ordinary apartment in a quiet residential area of ​​the Venezuelan capital, a slim young man in a tie fights an increasingly lonely battle against the country’s authoritarian government.

Two years ago, Juan Guaidó, a little-known legislator, became a national hero by posing the most serious challenge he has ever faced Nicolas Maduro, a deeply unpopular president.

During an euphoric protest against the government, Guaidó declared that Maduro was an illegitimate leader and he named himself Acting head of state, which attracted an outpouring of support from Venezuelans, diplomatic recognition from some 60 democracies around the world, and committed US support.

Against the odds, he united the country’s fractured opposition and offered hope to a nation crushed by repression and economic collapse.

Today the crowds that adored him they have left, international allies falter and the opposition coalition collapses while Maduro seems more established than ever in the power.

Guaidó’s meteoric rise in January 2019 and his current decline have put Venezuela at a political crossroads that could define the future of the country in the coming years.

At stake is the fate of Venezuelans, mired in one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, and the survival of political dissent in a country that was once a prosperous democracy.

Tug of war

Guaidó and his allies continue to insist that they are the legitimate government and try to leverage international pressure to obligate for Maduro to organize free and fair presidential elections.

“I believe that we are close to a political solution,” Guaidó said.

“There is no way for Maduro to regain confidence, which is the foundation stone of the recovery of the economy.”

But despite their resistance, many opposition leaders who remain in Venezuela say privately that the movement is in its infancy. worst fall, Fears, recriminations abound, and spirits wane.

The sanctions Americans designed to support Guaidó have depleted government revenues, but they have also turned citizens to the everyday survival, not to political mobilization.

His attempts to activate a military uprising ended up consolidating Maduro’s control over the armed forces.

An opposition official burst into tears describing the stress of living under the constant threat of arrest.

Another described the growing political apathy, adding: “We are about to disappear.” Both requested anonymity in order to discuss the internal affairs of the party.

The risks, frustrations and failures of the past two years have come at great personal cost to Guaidó, 37, and those around him.

The incessant government persecution has ended by dismantle your circle of collaborators and your family is in the spotlight.

His chief of staff and his uncle have spent months in prison. Most of his advisers left the country.

“The worst thing,” added Guaidó, thinking of his three-year-old daughter, “is having to explain to a girl why the police are chasing her.”

He does not intend to give in. “It’s a tough sacrifice but I would do it again a thousand times”He insisted in an interview.

No international consensus

However, a growing chorus of the opposition says it is time to abandon efforts to change the government in the short term and focus on the political survival.

For some, that includes opposing Guaidó’s insistence on boycotting any kind of political dialogue that is not intended to seek Maduro’s exit.

They are also preparing to participate in regional and local elections this year, even if the voting they don’t satisfy the conditions of justice and transparency.

In anticipation of the gubernatorial elections, an opposition leader, Carlos Ocariz, recently began organizing events in Miranda, a crucial state.

Another, Henry Ramos Allup, told his party officials last month that they have the right to run for public office in the next election.

“You have to build a common strategy based on reality,” said prominent opposition leader and former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles.

“Today’s strategy is over and it has to change.”

The positions to be voted on have little political power, which highlights the dilemma of Maduro’s opponents.

In the best of cases, the opposition can aspire to win a minority of governorships, positions that the federal government has stripped of authority and significant resources.

The strength that Guaidó has left resides in recognition diplomatic of the United States and its allies, but many European and Latin American countries have distanced themselves from Guaidó after his parliamentary term ended on January 5.

His decision to remain in office, based on archaic legal arguments, has the support of the United States but has elicited a lukewarm international reaction.

A group of right-wing Latin American governments has stopped considering him the interim president of Venezuela.

His inability to remove Maduro from power has put Guaidó and his international allies in the increasingly untenable position of recognizing a leader who does not control the country, said Luis Vicente León, president of a Caracas-based pollster.

“How long can you insist that the president is someone with whom you cannot negotiate anything?” He asked.

Some European diplomats hinted that their governments might recognize the results of a gubernatorial election with a degree of legitimacy, con or without approval of Guaidó.

That could lead to the emergence of new opposition leaders who will seek international support and could challenge Guaidó’s leadership.

But the United States, its most important ally, rejected that strategy.

“The focus should be on fair and clean presidential elections,” said James Story, the US ambassador to Venezuela.

After Guaidó was proclaimed president, the United States has spent $ 30 million in support of the National Assembly – which the opposition controlled until December – and other political activities in Venezuela, according to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID, for its acronym in English).

In addition, the Treasury Department approved the transfer of tens of millions of dollars from accounts in US banks previously controlled by Maduro to cover the expenses of the interim government of Guaidó.

The money went mostly to pay interest on Venezuela’s sovereign debt, litigation costs, and operating expenses for opposition officials, according to interim government public documents, although neither the exact figures nor the recipients have become known.

Guaido’s team distributed $ 11 million to Venezuela’s medical workers in November and is now trying to help the country pay for coronavirus vaccines.

But, so far, Venezuelans have seen few benefits of the assets that were brought under your control.

The leaders of four matches The opposition groups that make up Guaidó’s parallel government were not available for interviews.

The election in the United States of President Biden unleashed a flurry of speculation in Caracas: politicians, businessmen and diplomats tried to decipher the intentions of the incoming government.

At his confirmation hearing for office last month, the US Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, said he did not plan to start negotiations with Maduro and made it very clear that Washington will continue to recognize Guaidó as the leader of Venezuela.

But Blinken also characterized Venezuela as a protracted problem, with no solution on the horizon.

“In Venezuela, I must tell you, simply I am not satisfied with anyone’s plan“, He said.

Senator Robert Menendez, president of the Foreign Relations Committee, acknowledged in an interview that Guaidó may “not be the one who unites everyone.”

“But, for now, it is the vehicle we have to summon the opposition,” he said.

Guaidó insists that the opposition must remain united to bring down the regime.

However, his most staunch critics say exiled interim government officials are happy with the status quo.

They argue that the Venezuelan opposition runs the risk of following the path of Cuban opponents of Fidel Castro, that from exile maintained a successful political machine during six decades without achieving change on the island.

“Going on like this makes no sense,” said Stalin González, a former ally close to Guaidó who has distanced himself from the leader in recent months.

“Maduro and a part of the opposition are willing to turn this into Cuba because it suits them both.”

Isayen Herrer contributed to this report.

