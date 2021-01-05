The past year has been nothing special for Karan Johar. Karan Johar has been trolled a lot on social media after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput last year. However, in the last year, Dharma Productions has also signed deals with big companies like Cornerstone Talent Management Agency and Lyca Productions. Now the news is coming that Adani Group of famous industrialist Gautam Adani is going to buy 30% stake in Dharma Productions of Karan Johar.

According to the report of ‘Bollywood Hungama’, Adani Group now wants to invest in different businesses. Now the group is eyeing the entertainment industry. A source has told that the management of the Adani Group has decided to deal with Dharma Productions, one of the few big names in the entertainment industry. The Adani Group wants to buy a 30% stake in the production house. For this, the conversation between Karan Johar and his team is going on and has reached far ahead.

If this happens, it is going to benefit the Adani Group as well as Karan Johar’s company. Like other production houses, Dharma Productions has also suffered due to Corona virus. With this investment, the company will have money to produce high budget films like ‘Takht’. Also, there will be no shortage of money for the films being made right now.



Let us know that in recent times, Karan Johar’s company has given super hit movies like Good News, Kesari and Simba. Apart from this, a lot of expectations are also being expected from the upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’. Apart from Takht, Karan Johar’s company is also producing the film produced under Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2, Jug Jug Jio, Fighter and Shakun Batra. However, there was no response from Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta.

