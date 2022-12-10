Adani and the commentary on the World Cup in Qatar 2022: strengths and weaknesses of the second Rai voice

Daniel Adani could be the best second voice not only of the World Cup, but of the entire television landscape.

His preparation is unquestionable, especially on South American fútbol, ​​even if it must be said that it would not always be necessary to give such a large display. In addition to a narcissism that is difficult to cage in a man-marking, it’s mostly a matter of context.

As long as he worked at Skywith an audience of enthusiasts willing to pay to know everything about their favorites, the exaggerated anecdote could also be fine. Watching the World Cup on Rai, on the other hand, is a free and general publicwhich needs an emotionally engaging but understandable story.

When the cameras frame Valdano in the stands for Argentina-Holland, Adani goes into ecstasy and exclaims: “Jorge!”. End. The general public of state TV instead deserves to be explained who that gentleman is, whose story deserves a book and whose books make historyto. Then Adani has every right to cheer on Argentina’s Selecciòn (although it still amazes me that whoever wore the blue shirt can become the ultra of a historic rival) and also to use tons of rhetoric when he doesn’t talk about Messibut of the missing grandmother who looks at him from up there, in a mystical connection between earth and sky which is not a great novelty in football storytelling.

To really be the best second Italian voice, though should understand the difference between the ritual for initiates of Bobo TV and the popular one of state television. Without forgetting that the average Italian fan can’t wait for the World Cup to end, so as to continue rooting for their club teams, and therefore does not have all this interest in the historical vicissitudes of River Plate and Newell’s Old Boys And a good commentary is at the service of those who listen to it, not those who do it.

