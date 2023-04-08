At Bobo TV they have fun with the game of predictions in each round of the Champions League. In the round of 16, he dominated Christian Vieri with an incredible 8/8. Lele Adani also lends itself to the game, although she is more of an analysis type. Because in football you can imagine a match taking place, but then there are the episodes that give that touch of unpredictability which is the salt of sport. A bit like yesterday’s Salernitana-Inter match. “After all those missed goals by the Nerazzurri, it seemed fate that a draw would come, one way or another.” And, in fact, it came with a wrong play, an oversized cross from Candreva who overtook Onana, ending his run at the back of the bag.