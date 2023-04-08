The former defender: “The Portuguese will play the game, the Nerazzurri will have to be cynical up front and good behind. Milan-Naples? From 50 to 50, but Osimhen will be the key”
At Bobo TV they have fun with the game of predictions in each round of the Champions League. In the round of 16, he dominated Christian Vieri with an incredible 8/8. Lele Adani also lends itself to the game, although she is more of an analysis type. Because in football you can imagine a match taking place, but then there are the episodes that give that touch of unpredictability which is the salt of sport. A bit like yesterday’s Salernitana-Inter match. “After all those missed goals by the Nerazzurri, it seemed fate that a draw would come, one way or another.” And, in fact, it came with a wrong play, an oversized cross from Candreva who overtook Onana, ending his run at the back of the bag.
