Qatar 2022 World Cup, Lele Adani explains why she will not comment on the final
Among the most discussed personalities of these World Cups in Qatar, there is, at least in Italy, undoubtedly Lele Adani, commentator of the world football event, whose final will be played tomorrow, Sunday 18 December 2022.
Often criticized for his emphatic commentary, especially against Argentina, the former Brescia and Inter player reveals in an interview with Corriere della Sera: “For two years, since he died, there hasn’t been a day that I don’t think about Maradona”.
“Viewers want emotions” he replies to those who criticize his commentary and, regarding his non-presence in the final, he specifies: “I wasn’t expected to comment on the final. I did 14 commentary. A stupendous experience; I miss him already. A great expedition: Donatella Scarnati, Alessandro Antinelli and all the others did an extraordinary job”.
“They taught me that when the coach sends you to the bench he never asks why” added the commentator, who replies to Fabio Caressa, who some time ago said that it is one thing to comment for Sky fans, another for the public generalist: “I’ve also heard it said on Rai. But the general public is also passionate about football. Read the messages I receive. Dozens a day. They write to me to thank, comment, ask for help”.
“I don’t seek consensus, I seek dissent. When you have ten million people in front of the video, you have to convey something to them” added Lele Adani.
Adani has no doubts about who is the greatest player of all time: “Maradona”. And on his passion for South American football, he reveals: “I’ve always had a strong bond with the South Americans. Long retreat evenings to talk and drink mate: Hernan ‘Valdanito’ Crespo, El Pupi Zanetti, El Chino Recoba, Carlos ‘Colorado’ Gamarra”.
“But the dearest friend – adds Adani – became Matias Almeyda: a hermano, a brother. I went to see him in Buenos Aires, and discovered the River. I didn’t sleep at night: I watched the Argentine championship, the Uruguayan championship, the Copa Libertadores, the Copa America… That’s where I understood what garra charrua is”.
Or “the claw of the Indians. It is the anger with which the natives defended themselves against the invaders. You don’t understand South American football if you don’t grasp that sense of rebellion that comes from within, that doesn’t take No for an answer. It’s a passion on the edge of madness.”
Adani then reveals that he doesn’t know why he was fired by Sky (“They never explained it to me”) and stings the Juventus coach Allegri again: “He hasn’t evolved. He will, I’m sure of it. For now, I don’t like how he plays and I don’t like how he talks. Short muzzle… Allegri didn’t understand that contemporary football must give emotions”.
On Bobo TV he declares that “It’s the most revolutionary thing. You know that some of your journalist colleagues suffer from it a bit”, while you defend your colleague Cassano: “Antonio is generous. It’s you who always want to trash it. You made fun of him when he said Julian Alvarez was better than Haaland; and now Alvarez is the surprise of the World Cup”.
Lele Adani then hazards a prediction for tomorrow’s final between France and Argentina: “The favorites are France: 55 to 45. But let us pray to the god of football that he may put a hand on Leo Messi’s head”.
#Adani #Maradona #day #pray #Messi #wins #wont #comment #final
Leave a Reply