Qatar 2022 World Cup, Lele Adani explains why she will not comment on the final

Among the most discussed personalities of these World Cups in Qatar, there is, at least in Italy, undoubtedly Lele Adani, commentator of the world football event, whose final will be played tomorrow, Sunday 18 December 2022.

Often criticized for his emphatic commentary, especially against Argentina, the former Brescia and Inter player reveals in an interview with Corriere della Sera: “For two years, since he died, there hasn’t been a day that I don’t think about Maradona”.

“Viewers want emotions” he replies to those who criticize his commentary and, regarding his non-presence in the final, he specifies: “I wasn’t expected to comment on the final. I did 14 commentary. A stupendous experience; I miss him already. A great expedition: Donatella Scarnati, Alessandro Antinelli and all the others did an extraordinary job”.

“They taught me that when the coach sends you to the bench he never asks why” added the commentator, who replies to Fabio Caressa, who some time ago said that it is one thing to comment for Sky fans, another for the public generalist: “I’ve also heard it said on Rai. But the general public is also passionate about football. Read the messages I receive. Dozens a day. They write to me to thank, comment, ask for help”.

“I don’t seek consensus, I seek dissent. When you have ten million people in front of the video, you have to convey something to them” added Lele Adani.