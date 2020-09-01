Highlights: Supreme Court has given a big relief to Adani Rajasthan Power Limited

The Supreme Court settled the dispute seven years old

It is believed that Adani Rajasthan Power Limited will benefit 5000 crores.

new Delhi

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court, giving a major relief to Adani Rajasthan Power Limited (ARPL), rejected the petition of the Rajasthan electricity distribution companies group, which has asked to give vibratory tariff to ARPL. With this, the Supreme Court settled the dispute seven years old.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, Justice Vineet Sharan and Justice MR Shah upheld the decision of the Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission and the Power Appellate Tribunal, in which ARPL was entitled to a Compensatory Tariff under the Power Purchase Agreement with Rajasthan Distribution Companies had gone.

Now buy a car or wait for Diwali bumpers discounts, every answer will be found here

RPL claimed the vibratory tariff, stating that it had to import from outside due to non-availability of coal to manufacture electricity. According to sources, the Adani Rajasthan Power Limited ARPL is expected to benefit by about Rs 5000 crore from this decision of the Supreme Court.