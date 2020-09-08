Highlights: In 2018, the Adani Group was allotted land in the village Nirana of Fatehgarh tehsil of Jaisalmer.

Solar project was to be ready on 6500 bigha land.

The Godavar Bird Sanctuary was stayed by the Roque High Court due to its protected land.

A division bench of High Court Justice Sangeet Raj Lodha and Justice Rameshwar Vyas directed to maintain the status quo.

Jodhpur The Rajasthan High Court gave its verdict while hearing the matter regarding the land allotted to the Adani Group by the Government of Rajasthan for the solar plant in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. A division bench of High Court Justice Sangeet Raj Lodha and Justice Rameshwar Vyas has directed to stay the status quo in the land allotment case, prohibiting the project. In the year 2018, the state government allotted this land to the Adani Group in village Nirana of Fatehgarh tehsil of Jaisalmer. The solar project was to be ready on 6500 bigha land here.

Godavan bird sanctuary stopped because of protected land

The land allotted to the Adani Group was formerly protected by the Godavan bird sanctuary and the court has therefore considered its allocation against the rules. The court has now pronounced this judgment while hearing the petition of Barkat Khan and others. Advocate Moti Singh Rajpurohit argued for a stay on the allotment of land, favoring the petitioner.

Solar Hubs in Border Areas

The districts of Jodhpur division bordering Rajasthan are now developing as solar hubs. A large number of solar power plants are being set up here. Due to the Seller Energy Plant, this entire division is making its own identity. After Phadodi’s Bhadla plant, the Nokh area is now developing into a solar hub. There is a 50 MW plant going on in the East.

