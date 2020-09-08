Highlights:
- In 2018, the Adani Group was allotted land in the village Nirana of Fatehgarh tehsil of Jaisalmer.
- Solar project was to be ready on 6500 bigha land.
- The Godavar Bird Sanctuary was stayed by the Roque High Court due to its protected land.
- A division bench of High Court Justice Sangeet Raj Lodha and Justice Rameshwar Vyas directed to maintain the status quo.
Banshi Paharpur may cause delay in construction of Ayodhya Ram temple
Godavan bird sanctuary stopped because of protected land
The land allotted to the Adani Group was formerly protected by the Godavan bird sanctuary and the court has therefore considered its allocation against the rules. The court has now pronounced this judgment while hearing the petition of Barkat Khan and others. Advocate Moti Singh Rajpurohit argued for a stay on the allotment of land, favoring the petitioner.
Half a dozen vicious thugs from Delhi who cheated the crores of Mewad police
Solar Hubs in Border Areas
The districts of Jodhpur division bordering Rajasthan are now developing as solar hubs. A large number of solar power plants are being set up here. Due to the Seller Energy Plant, this entire division is making its own identity. After Phadodi’s Bhadla plant, the Nokh area is now developing into a solar hub. There is a 50 MW plant going on in the East.
LIVE video of war between gravel mafia and police in Dhaulpur
Viral Video: Video of 5 nurses from Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s village Gursar Modia viral, allegations of molestation
.
Leave a Reply