Highlights: Return on investment made in Adani Enterprises two and a half decades ago has now been 800 times

Gautam Adani said that during this time his infrastructure group has now become a ‘unified platform of many forums’

He said that this model of the group made the six major stock market companies

Adani Enterprises offered its first IPO (Initial Public Issue) in 1994

new Delhi

The return on investment made in Adani Enterprises two and a half decades ago has now been 800 times. Gautam Adani, head of the Adani Group, said this on Monday. He said that during this time his infrastructure group has now become an ‘integrated platform of many forums’. ‘J.P. Addressing the Morgan India Summit-Focus on the Future, Adani said his company works in areas ranging from ports to airports and energy distribution.

He said that this model of the group created six major stock market companies. It employed thousands of people and created unprecedented value for shareholders. Adani said, “Adani Enterprises launched its first IPO (Initial Public Issue) in 1994 and the company now has 800 times return on investment of one rupee invested at that time.”

SBI gave a big gift to customers before the festive season, all kinds of loans were cheaper with many offers!

Adani, 58, who dropped out of college, started her business with the commodity trade. Now the Adani Group is the largest port management company in the country. It is also poised to become the country’s largest airport operator. The company also trades in gas distribution, renewable energy, mining, defense and agricultural commodities.