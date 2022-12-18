qatar 2022

Lele Adani in the throes of emotions during the Rai connections surrounding the world final. After regulation time, with France’s comeback from 0-2 to 2-2, the former Inter player – who viscerally loves Argentina and Messi – can’t hide his disappointment. At the end of the game, however, he cries and says: “In the 1986 final Argentina were dead when they came from 2-0 to 2-2 by Germany. At that moment Valdano looks at Burruchaga and says: ‘We have Diego’. Now Argentina has shown that they have Leo Messi once again.”



01:18