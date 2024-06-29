Tabasco, Mexico.– Adán Augusto López will be the one to get the votes that Morena needs to approve the judicial reform in the Senate, said Ricardo Monreal Ávila.

Monreal, who is set to be the coordinator of the party’s deputies in the 66th Legislature, gave as a fact that the former Secretary of the Interior will be the parliamentary coordinator of the senators, thereby ruling out Gerardo Fernández Noroña.

In Tabasco, Monreal admitted that Morena, PT and PVEM will lack votes for a qualified majority in the Senate, once the INE assigns 32 plurinominal seats.

In the June 2 elections, the three parties added 64 senators elected by relative majority and first a minority.

According to qualified majority criteria, 86 of 128 legislators are required for a constitutional reform.

With the distribution of plurinominal seats, the majority of Morena and its allies would be short between two and four senators to reach the 86 required to achieve a qualified majority.

Monreal considered that Adán Augusto López will obtain from the opposition the senators needed to approve the judicial reform.

“In the case of the Senate, there are various interpretations. We are missing two for the qualified majority, that is one interpretation, and another says three, but I am aware of the ability and capacity of the person who will be in the Senate and that person of great quality will resolve it,” said Monreal, pointing to Adán Augusto López as the future coordinator and in charge of obtaining said votes.

The senator still trusted that there will be legislators in the Opposition who will vote with Morena on the judicial reform, after having a “deep” reflection and recognizing that it is for the good of Mexico and justice.