The session of last September had already started, when the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, deposited in the ears of Ricardo Monreal, leader of the ruling party in the Senate, the proposal to be promoted from the Palace, via Morena, towards the candidacy to the headquarters of the Government of Mexico City.

Monreal’s response, according to sources close to both characters, was that he would continue walking in search of a presidential nomination, even if it was a hazardous route. But both agreed to continue talking.

“They are measuring me…”, Monreal would have said later to more than one of his allies, to whom he confided that he was sticking to his purpose, and that he was confident that as a result of that talk the hostility he felt from the Palace would decrease, whose access he has had been blocked since mid-2021.

In political and journalistic spaces there is speculation about indications of a pact between López Hernández and Monreal, which would explain the striking inclusion of the latter in the list of “corcholatas”, on January 16, not by way of substantive recognition, but by the very forced meeting held between governors nominated by Morena and its national leader, Mario Delgado. The latter’s signature appears in a letter in which he invites those state leaders to generate a kind of catwalk for the candidates for the 2024 relief, among which he cited the senatorial leader along with the aforementioned López Hernández, Ebrard and Sheinbaum.

The same day that this letter became known, Monreal broadcast a video message saying he was cautious about this theatrical definition, which had the aggravating circumstance of organizing a partisan act in the central hall of the Ministry of the Interior. If this were soccer, López Hernández would hold the roles of referee, striker on the right wing and prop for the person who carries the messages from the team owner.

The outstretched hand of the head of the Interior was part of a series of successive approaches to Monreal, already visibly “frozen” after the June 2021 midterm elections, which imposed a serious setback for Morena in the country’s capital via defeats in mayors, the local Congress and the federal Chamber of Deputies. Later signals indicated that in the presidential office the Tabasco native was blamed for having undermined the Morenista cause and the political capital of Claudia Sheinbaum, ruler of the city, apparent favorite for the succession of López Obrador and clear adversary of the senatorial coordinator.

Secretary López Hernández’s sneaky insinuation also sowed the expectation that Monreal would support Palacio’s legislative agenda at all costs, from which he had distanced himself by abstaining from voting on the reform that formalizes the transfer of control of the National Guard to control of the Army. . Also, it would mean a decline in favor of his presidential aspirations, to the detriment of two other contenders, Sheinbaum herself and Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

An eventual Monreal-Adán Augusto pact, presented as a lifeline for the former, could actually constitute a poisoned apple if the senatorial leader drifts as a promoter, even author, of legislative initiatives in the style of a Palace, on a horizon that It has become stormy for actions such as the dismemberment of the INE or the colonization of the Judiciary of the Federation to abort the hints of independence in the Court.

There are two other unavoidable readings of this plot. The first of these, which attributes to López Obrador a pragmatic criterion when considering Monreal as a possible letter for the city government, which he did not do in 2018, when the Morena survey to define the candidacy for the city showed a wide advantage. in favor of Mrs. Sheinbaum, while the man from Zacatecas was the object of a fierce campaign of “friendly fire” that came to integrate a “decalogue” -made directly by Andrés Manuel López Beltrán, son of the President- with reasons why the Lopezobradrista movement could not trust him.

It must be assumed that the concern about the obvious risk of losing control of the city to some opposition character is greater than the objections in Morena about Monreal, which not only persist, but have even gained greater virulence in the most radical group within Palace.

The second mandatory reading is that López Obrador is not certain about his list of candidates closest to his profile, or “pures”, as they are called in Morenista slang, among which Rosa Icela Rodríguez, federal secretary of Citizen Security and perhaps the figure in that block who knows the city in greater depth, having walked through it in various positions for 25 years.

The second block of “pure” applicants includes Martín Batres, current Secretary of Government, also with a long activity in the capital, where he has gained a reputation as a “buster” of politics. The group closes with Clara Brugada, for the second time mayor of Iztapalapa, the main barn of votes in the city. She is undoubtedly the closest candidate for Sheinbaum. The Morenista leader, Mario Delgado, far from having a “pure” character, has slipped into the polls. The same ones that in the scenario of a contest give firm chances of victory to opposition champions, such as PAN members Margarita Zavala, Lía Limón or Santiago Taboada.

This process will continue to simmer politically in the coming weeks and months, as the time for Morena’s internal polls approaches and the date on which the candidates for the presidential candidacy of that party must leave office is finalized. The application must be defined in no more than 10 months. Then the story will make a loop.