Unfortunately, today it has been revealed that Adan Canto, Mexican actor who participated in the films of X Mendied on January 8, 2024 at the age of 42. Canto suffered from appendix cancer, a disease he kept private, and ended up taking it away from his loved ones.

This information was shared by SKy News. Eventually, Actors who had the opportunity to work with Canto issued messages of sadness when this information became known.. This is what Jennifer Allen, her publicist, commented on the matter:

“Adam had a depth of spirit that few really knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever. “He will be greatly missed by many.”

For its part, Kiefer Sutherland, with whom he starred Designated Survivormentioned the following in your Instagram:

“It seems like I've had to make too many posts like this lately, but I'm heartbroken over the loss of Adán Canto. He was such a wonderful spirit. As an actor, his desire to do well, to be great and then do better was truly impressive and he will be greatly missed. I am also heartbroken for his wife, Steph, and his two young children. Adam, may you rest in peace.”

Adan Canto was born in Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, on December 5, 1981. The actor debuted on television in Estado de Gracia, a Mexican series in 2009. After this, he starred in The Following in 2013 with Kevin Bacon. His most notable roles were as Aaron Shore in Designated Survivorthe Colombian politician Rodrigo Lara Bonilla in Narcos and the mutant Sunspot in X-Men: Days Of Future Past.

Stephanie Ann Canto, his wifecommented on the following message about it in your Instagram:

“Forever my treasure Adam, see you soon.”

May he rest in peace, Adan Canto.

Editor's Note:

Without a doubt, a loss for the film industry. Not only was Canto a good actor, but he gave a good representation of the Mexican and Latin American community to Hollywood. It's a real shame that someone as talented as he is no longer with us.

Via: SkyNews