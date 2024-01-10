The famous actor Adan Canto died on Monday, January 8, 2024. This news has shocked studios such as Warner Bros. and Fox, which worked with the performer for several years and knew closely his dedication in each film or film project. However, this loss has taken many of Canto's followers by surprise, since until recently he was seen acting in 'The cleaning lady'.

However, one aspect that his followers do not know is that Adam Canto and his family members had been fighting for years against an illness that prevented him from resuming filming the third season of the series 'The cleaning lady'. His wife and now his widow, Stephanie Ann Cantopreferred to keep secret the serious health problem that the Mexican actor faced.

What did Adan Canto die from?

According to Jennifer Allenrepresentative of Adam Canto, The actor died from appendix cancer that he had years ago.. In a statement released on January 8, he detailed the kind of person the performer was: “Adam had a depth of spirit that few really knew. Those who knew him were forever changed. “We will miss him dearly,” Allen wrote.

Where was Adan Canto born?

Adan Canto was born on December 5, 1981 in the City of Acuña, one of the closest places to the border between the Mexican state of Coahuilla and Texas, in the United States.

In which films did Adan Canto participate?

He worked on multiple entertainment projects, such as 'X-Men: days of future past', 'Two Hearts', 'Bruised' and the series 'Designated Survivor', 'Narcos' and 'The cleaning lady'. He also wrote and directed his short film 'Before Tomorrow'. It should be noted that Canto, in an interview for the Mexican newspaper 'El Universal' in 2023, pointed out that he previously dedicated himself to acting and music.

Did Adan Canto have a family?

Adan Canto was married to the artist Stephanie Ann Canto, and they both have two children: Roman Alder, three and a half years old, and Eve Josephine, one and a half years old. A few days ago, Stephanie published a photo of the two of them together on her social networks, and in the description she included a verse from the Bible, but also wrote: “Forever, my treasure Adan. See you soon,” she expressed.

