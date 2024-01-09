Adam Canto, a 42-year-old Mexican actor, died on Monday, January 8, due to complications from the appendix cancer he suffered, according to what his representative, Jennifer Allen, told CNN. The native of Ciudad Acuña, in Coahuila, Mexico, participated in various popular Hollywood productions, such as 'X-Men: Days of Future Past', 'Designated Survivor', 'The Cleaning Lady', among other. In the latter, Canto played a leading role and was close to releasing a third season.

The interpreter was married to the actress and writer as well. Stephanie Ann Cantowith whom he had two children, whom he left orphaned: Roman Alder, 3 years old, and Eve Josephine, 1 year old.

What did Adan Canto die from?

As Jennifer Allen noted in a statement, “Adam Canto “He died on January 8 of appendix cancer.” Allen also highlighted the quality of person that Canto was. “He had a depth of spirit that few really knew. “Those who glimpsed it were changed forever,” he said.

In his last post on Instagram, Canto thanked him for being with his family on Father's Day. Photo: LR composition/Instagram Adan Canto

They also spoke Warner Bros. Television and FOX entertainment, who issued a joint statement mourning the loss of Canto. “We are heartbroken to learn of the death of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we had the honor of having him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment families since his debut in the United States in 'The Following', more than a decade ago,” they indicated.

Who was Adan Canto?

Adam Canto He began his acting career in 2009, the year in which he entered the Mexican productions 'Sin memoria' and 'Estado de grace'. However, his rise to fame came in 2013, when he was part of the cast of 'The Following', an American series produced by FOX in which he played Paul Torres for 10 episodes of its first season.

A year later, in 2014, Canto was invited to participate in the film 'X-Men: Days of Future Past', in which he played Roberto da Costa ('Sunspot'). However, his career reached its highest point when in 2016 he obtained a leading role in 'Designated Survivor'a series starring Kiefer Sutherland, in which he played Chief of Staff, Aaron Shore.

Currently, Adan Canto was preparing to start recording the third season of 'The Cleaning Lady'fiction in which he was one of the protagonists: he played the role of Arman Morales.