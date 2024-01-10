The world of entertainment is shaken by a new premature mourning: it's about Adan Canto, actor who passed away at the age of 42 due to cancer. The Mexican actor had risen to prominence for roles in X-Men: Days of Future Past and The Cleaning Lady.

His family announced his passing through the publication of a post onInstagram accounts actor's personal: for a few months the news of a particularly aggressive tumor.

The Marvel world remembers the actor for his performance as Sunspot in the X-Men chapter released in 2014 and for the great participation in some of the most popular TV series of recent years, including The Cleaning Ladyof which he was filming the third season.

Canto is also known among audiences for his roles in the award-winning series Narcosas well as The Following And Designated Survivorthe project that allowed him to make the definitive leap in quality.

The actor is remembered fondly by all his collaborators: Warner Bros and FOX claim to have “the broken heart” for the premature death of an actor full of talent and great humanity. The 42-year-old leaves behind his wife and two young children, of whom he used to post photos on his social media profiles.



