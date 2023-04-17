Everything indicates that this week would be in sinaloa the man and name of the moment, Adán Augusto López, government Secretary and one of the main candidates for the Presidency of the Republic. If there are no last-minute changes, he will lead, together with Rubén Rocha, the security meeting of the governors of the Sea of ​​Cortez. Let us remember that the governors of the Mar de Cortés group have been very coordinated and united, in addition to holding sessions and meeting constantly, they have already been in Sonora and Baja California Sur, now it is Sinaloa’s turn. Without a doubt, it is a message of strength and support that will be given on Saturday. We will give you more details soon.

Speaking of Saturdays that mark the present and the future of national and state politics, the past, representative Ambrocio Chávez protested as coordinator of the movement in favor of Adam Augusto Lopez in Sinaloa. The Morena structure that will support “Ahora es Adán” was also activated.

The person in charge of leading the event was Arturo Ávila, national coordinator of Adán Augusto López and the state president of Brunette, Merary Villegas. The event was in the Figlostase room and it was packed, there was a tremendous turnout and a great atmosphere, it was noted that there is sympathy. By the way, the presence of the Stase and Stasac was felt strongly.

Although it was a very colorful event and with great attendance, what drew the most attention was the message and the declaration of the movement’s national coordinator, Arturo Ávila, who made it clear that there is only one state coordinator and that is Ambrocio Chávez. The signal is clear, they don’t want to be fooled, there is only one leader of “Now it is Adam”.

Speaking of signs, put down a pen, first, on March 31 the mayor of Culiacán, Juan de Dios Gamez met with the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, in his office. It would have been to share ideas and future projects for the welfare of the state capital, that was the message.

The second signal, last Monday April 10, the secretary of Sinaloan Government, Enrique Inzunza, although there was no souvenir photo, would also have met with the head of Segob, Adán Augusto López. No further details were known, but you can imagine the talk.

For his part, the governor has been more institutional and aligned with President López Obrador, he has said that I would support Adán Augusto López and Claudia Sheinbaum because they are related to the project of the 4T. Surely between those two names will be the decision for the replacement of AMLO by Morena.

For now, Arturo Ávila should have passed the report to Adán Augusto López that in sinaloa The structure that will support it has already been assembled and activated, it was an event with a full house to the lamps. In addition, it became clear that the political chief of Morena in the state and the door that must be knocked is that of Governor Rocha, more direct, they do not occupy more bules to swim. So be very careful.

Diary. Tomorrow some of the aspirants to the leadership of the party in Sinaloa were summoned to a meeting at the CEN of the PRI, in a first meeting there were Bernardino Antelo, Marco Osuna, Paola Gárate, Nubia Ramos and Faustino Hernández. Later, Érika Sánchez, Álvaro Ruelas and Gómer Monárrez would have been included.

According to our sources, the first ones who had been summoned were to negotiate candidacies for 2023 because they were out of the possibility of reaching the state leadership of the PRI. In the end it was decided to call everyone, possibly because they would give the announcement and the designation.

Political Memory. “Hope is the dream of the awake man”: Aristotle.

