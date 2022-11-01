Querétaro, Querétaro.- What part of his tour that he makes through all the states of the Republic so that the local congresses accept that The National Guard expands its presence on the streetson Thursday headline of the Secretary of the Interior, Adam Augusto Lopez will visit Querétaro for next Thursday, November 3.

The remarkable thing is that, despite the fact that the state government has already confirmed that the secretary of the interior will be visiting the legislative power, until Tuesday morning, the LX Legislature of the Local Congress has not received any request to meet the federal official.

adam augustus is in charge of convincing the deputies of Querétaro of the importance that the armed forces maintain security, despite the criticism that the AMLO government receives for the militarization of the country.

We recommend you read:

The strike ends at the University of Querétaro after an agreement

Las plañideras, the profession of crying that still survives in Mexico

From pantheon to the Museum of Death in San Juan del Río, Querétaro

Woman from Tolimán, Querétaro, burned her sentimental partner

Colombian police train officers in Querétaro

Although they are not from the same political current, the governor of Querétaro, Mauricio Curi, He assured that he has a good relationship with the secretary of the interior, however, on the subject of continuity of the army It will be an issue to be discussed by the deputies and the federal government.

However, those who would speak with the politician have not yet received any type of notification, so it is expected that in the course of this Tuesday or Wednesday they will be able to legislators know where and what time the official will see them federal.

Adán Augusto is also one of those identified as possible candidates for the presidency of 2024, so in these times when the forces of each of those called by Andrés Manuel López Obrador as his “bottles” are being defined, these tours also keep him in the networks,