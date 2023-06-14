The head of the Ministry of the Interior, Adam Augusto Lopez Hernandezconfirmed that this Friday, June 16, he will separate from the position in the Federal governmentasking the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that relieves it

When questioned outside the National Palace, Adam Augustus reported that on Friday he will leave the Ministry of the Interior, however, he revealed that will not submit his resignationbut has asked AMLO to relieve him of office.

“I am not going to resign, I have asked the president to relieve me of the post of Secretary of the Interior. Surely on Friday morning I will formally make that request effective”, declared Adán Augusto.

The official reiterated his aspirations to participate in Morena’s internal process that will define his presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

“I am leaving this position because I am looking for another assignment, but always together with the president and accompanying and helping with everything in the movement,” he added.

That same Friday, the head of government of Mexico City is expected to resign. Claudia Sheinbaumunder the same aspiration, like the senators Ricardo Monreal and Manuel Velascoas well as the deputy Gerardo Fernandez Norona.

According to the agreements approved by the National Council, Morena’s ‘corcholatas’ have until June 16 to separate from their public office. Once they have registered as an aspiring coordinator of the movement, they will have one day to resign from public administration.

Until now, Marcelo Ebrardformer Secretary of Foreign Relations, has been the only applicant who has formalized his resignation, withdrawing from the Federal Government to begin his candidacy.

President Andrés Manuel anticipated that once the resignation of his cabinet members is made official, his replacement in office will be announced.