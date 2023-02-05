Querétaro.- Adam Augusto LopezSecretary of the Interior, assured that he trusts the polls that his party will apply, Brunetteto select who will be the presidential candidate in 2024.

Visiting Querétaro, the official spoke in favor of the application of opinion polls, despite the criticism that the candidate and coordinator of Morena in the Senate has also pointed out, Ricardo Monreal, who has ruled for a primary election.

How do you see the internal survey that your party will do?

“Well, it is the method decided by the Morena militants and of course we accept it and trust it,” he replied.

From 2022, Brunette He announced that he would carry out two rounds of polls to define the presidential standard-bearer.

According to the national leadership of that party, the first survey will be applied between August and September, and the second in November, in order to know the name in the first week of December of this year, the date on which those interested must leave their public positions, in accordance with what is established by law.

This morning, the Government Secretary He denied that the tours he has made around the country to promote reforms to the Armed Forces or in electoral matters are aimed at his personal promotion.

“No, no, no, no, it’s part of my job, what happens is that they were not used to the Secretary of the Interior maintaining direct dialogue with the citizens,” he said.

But will he be on the 2024 ballot?

“Well, you have to ask Adán Augusto later,” he released.

On the other hand, the head of Segob argued that there are governance conditions in the country for the elections to be held in Coahuila and the State of Mexico, as well as the extraordinary elections in Tamaulipas to elect a senatorial office.

“This is 2023, now in general terms there is governance in the country, there are two ordinary electoral processes, the election of the Governor of Edomex and Coahuila and now in February, which is the election of the senator in Tamaulipas,” he said after recalling that the Government will guarantee security with the help of the National Guard.

We recommend you read:

Alito Moreno attacks Morena in Nuevo León

Claudia Sheinbaum assures that Mexicans prefer a female president

El Yunque: the ultra-right sect that has filtered into politics in Mexico

The Secretary of State is in Querétaro to participate in the ceremony for the 106th anniversary of the 1917 Constitution, which will be led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.