Adam Augusto Lopez Hernandez gave a speech in Mexicali, Baja California, noting that this It is a crucial moment for the fourth transformation in Mexico. He emphasized the importance of consolidating this movement to eliminate marginalization and build a fairer and more equitable country.

López Hernández, who declared himself “proudly of Morena”, assured that the momentum of this movement will not stopsince it belongs to the people and they will not allow themselves to be dominated by the powerful who believe that the country belongs to them.

The licensed governor of Tabasco stressed that Mexico has changed and now belongs to the people, and that they must continue to fight to keep it that way.

Despite the high temperature of 45 degrees Celsius, More than two thousand people gathered in the center of Mexicali to listen to the message of the Tabasco. After the briefing, López Hernández stayed for an additional 50 minutes to greet many of the attendees.

The former Secretary of the Interior highlighted that the transformation movement will allow electricity rates to be reduced for the benefit of Baja California, and guaranteed that the inhabitants of Mexicali, Tijuana, Tecate, San Quintín and the entire state will never again suffer from lack of water. He promised a better, prosperous and just Mexico.

López Hernández stressed the importance of collaboration between the federal authorities and the state governor, Marina del Pilar Ávila, whom he described as “the best governor in the country”. He also called to defend the Fourth Transformation and to work united and loyal to a national project.

He also recalled his journey through various marginalized neighborhoods in Tijuana, walking house by house and street by street, which evoked his experiences alongside President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in his fight after the 2006 and 2012 federal elections.

Adán Augusto emphasized that the consolidation of the movement for the transformation of public life depends on the participation of citizens.

He stressed that by strengthening this movement, social programs such as the Universal Pension for Older Adults, Sembrando Vida, scholarships for youth and Youth Building the Future will be guaranteed.

In addition, López Hernández rejected any “dark” negotiations, revealing that Televisa offered him an interview through an intermediary, but made it clear that he has no interest in appearing on his newscasts and that the only interview that matters to him is the one he has. with the people.

On his twelfth day of walking through the country, of the 70 he has planned, Adán Augusto López Hernández reaffirmed his commitment to the transformation of Mexico.