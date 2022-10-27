Adam Augusto LopezSecretary of the Interior, considered that the Government of Mexico could adopt a cultural program like the one implemented by Hugo Chavez In Venezuela.

the owner of Segob considered that the social project and Venezuelan musical promotion, if it is taken to the communities, could help prevent drug use among young people.

This proposal was mentioned last Tuesday, October 25, during a meeting in the State of soundwhere he said that the director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel, was exemplary for the Chavista program.

“He is one of the most famous directors in the world, he is a boy Venezuelanof humble origins, but that is the fruit of a school, they are going to accuse me there of being a Chavista, but that, in Venezuela, at the time, an old music teacher named José Abreu, who had been a music teacher, designed music of the, at that time, young student, Hugo Chavez“, said.

He reported that the same Chavez “went to see and designed a scheme” to bring the program to all music towns and “create children’s and youth orchestras, which is the most successful cultural experiment in the last 40 years in the world.”

Adam Augusto Lopez He praised the Chavista project, saying that “all the young Venezuelans who now dedicate themselves to this activity and I believe that in Mexico we have to experience all that.”

The referred project is Misión Música, announced by Hugo Chavez in 2007, in honor of the National System of Children and Youth Orchestras of Venezuela (Fesnojiv), founded by José Abreu.