The Secretary of the Interior, Adam Augusto Lopez Hernandezaffirmed this Wednesday that the President of the Republic, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorcontinues to recover and every day there are fewer symptoms, the symptoms associated with Covid-19.

At the morning press conference, at the National Palace, the person in charge of domestic policy pointed out that according to the latest report on López Obrador’s health, “everything seems to indicate that before the weekend he will be resuming his activities normally.” .

López Hernández also referred to the meeting to which the governors were summoned for this day and governors of the country in the National Palace.

He explained that it is a meeting that had been called since the end of last week to discuss the national security strategy, and although a message from the President is not planned, he did not rule out that it could happen.

He explained that it is a meeting divided into two moments, and that this day 20 governors will be present and the remaining 12 the following week to continue the work meeting.

López Hernández mentioned that it was originally scheduled by the Presidentbut in this case will attend the Secretary of the Interior; the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodriguez and the Undersecretary of Human Rights, Population and Migration, Alejandro Encinas.

He also spoke about the postponement of the meeting of Latin American leaders in Cancun, Quintana Roo, scheduled for May 5 and 6.

He assured that it was postponed because it was impossible to match the agenda of the presidents who would be present, and that it has nothing to do with López Obrador’s illness, however, the Foreign Ministry reported yesterday that it was the reason for the suspension.