The visit

It will be in June when the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, returns to Sinaloa. But does not come to meeting demanded by farmer groups that demand profitable prices for the production of corn and wheat; no, the candidate for the candidacy of Morena for the Presidency of the Republic comes to meet with his Sinaloan sympathizers.

Countdown

The creeps bring some priistas from Ahome because it is not very clear to them who is the one in the “line” for the election of the state leadership of the PRI. Accustomed to this, they are running late despite the fact that tomorrow the Permanent Commission of the Political Council is going to choose the method of unity. Well, it won’t take long to find out as well as the reaction of others.

is on the search

It doesn’t formally say so, but the Undersecretary of State Tourism Promotion, Ricardo Velarde Cárdenas, is very interested in appear on the ballots for the mayoralty of Mazatlán by 2024, and although at the moment he lowered his profile in relation to interviews and this type of promotion, he is still active in his networks, will they give him a chance?

already scarce

Although the mayor of Guasave, Martín Ahumada, called not to make panic purchases of gasoline after taking over Pemex plants by agricultural producers, in some stations they were already running out of fuele, but since the liberation was finally given yesterday, everything indicates that things will not get any worse. Phew! the fire was already near.

A solution

“From saying to doing there is a long way” says a saying, and before this the general secretary of the General Freight Transportation Alliance based in Angostura, Badiraguato, Mocorito and Salvador Alvarado, Miguel Alberto Angulo, has been very insistent that road authorities in the state establish rules and sanctions to prevent the continued growth of the presence of pirate transport.

