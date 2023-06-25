Adán Augusto López Hernández, Morena candidate for the 2024 elections, recommended to the opposition, “put a sign in the parks and squares to look for a candidate for the presidency of the Republic, Because flat out, they can’t find it anywhere.

Adán Augusto López Hernández, candidate for the National Coordination for the Defense of the Fourth Transformation, assured that the Movement headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador “nobody stops it” and therefore, Mexico it will end up winning the battle against oblivion and marginalization.

On his sixth day of touring the country and after the bickering that he has sustained with the communicator Carlos Loret de Mola for stating that Adam Augusto Lopez He has a $50,000 watch, the Morenista assured that the Fourth Transformation will be maintained for a long time. because a revolution of consciences, like this one, is not consolidated in a six-year term, six or 12 more years are needed.

In an act held at the Parque Independencia in Salina Cruz, Oaxaca; Surrounded by supporters and oil workers of Section 38, Adán Augusto López Hernández denounced that “the owners of money” are against Morena, “those who also believe they own the country”, something that he assured, does not concern them.

At the close of his sixth day of national tour, of the 70 that this stage includes, the Tabasco offered, once again, that the continuation of the Fourth Transformation “we will do it in unity, with loyalty to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and to the movement that millions of Mexicans have built.”

In any case, he warned that “the dinosaur still wags its tail”, so it should not be trusted and also added that here, in this entity, as in the State of Mexico and almost the entire country, the caciques and the corrupt “are already leaving, because the people themselves have sent them far away.”

On the other hand, while in Oaxaca, López Hernández used an emblematic phrase of President López Obrador, pointing out that his chest “is not a warehouse”, for which he recognized that at first he had ideological differences with the current state governor, Salomón Jara, who are typical of any democracy, considered, but “it is time to support him and work in unity with him; I am sure that he will give them the best results, ”he predicted.

The Morena candidate also referred to the ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice and once again assured that in 2024, they will launch an initiative to remove the “merchants from the Palace.”